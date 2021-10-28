CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

TotalEnergies says high gas prices could last into spring as profits surge

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PARIS (Reuters) -TotalEnergies said high gas prices in Europe and Asia could last into spring as the French energy group reported a sharp rise in third quarter earnings on Thursday on surging power prices. The company’s third-quarter adjusted net profit soared to $4.8 billion, from just $848 million last...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Oil prices fall as industry data shows big build in U.S. inventory

Oil prices fell on Wednesday as industry data pointed to a big build in crude oil and distillate stocks in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer, and as pressure mounted on OPEC to increase supply. Brent crude futures fell 2.15%, or $1.82, to $82.90 per barrel, while U.S....
TRAFFIC
KITV.com

The price of paradise is getting higher ... at the gas pump

Gas is taking a bigger chunk of the household budget these days. Shuttling kids around town has gotten expensive for John Kao. He said he easily drops a $100 on gas just on the weekends. "Unfortunately, you know, you got to go where you got to go so you just...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Renewable Energy#Gas Prices#Offshore Wind#Oil And Gas#Reuters#French#Lng#British
Boston Herald

Oil giant warns of ‘tight’ gas market ahead, profits surge

LONDON — BP reported soaring profits Tuesday on the back of surging oil and gas prices as the global economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. But the British energy giant also warned that markets would remain “tight” over the coming months, which will likely further pressure household budgets. BP said...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle below $80 a barrel after OPEC+ stands pat on output increases

Oil futures ended lower on Thursday, with U.S. prices settling below $80 a barrel for the first time since early October. Oil saw a volatile session, with prices seesawing between gains and losses in the wake of a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies to stick to their current agreement, as expected, to raise monthly crude production by 400,000 barrels per day. While oil had initially rallied after the announcement, the "affirmation of expectations" met with short-term profit taking, said Rob Haworth, senior vice president at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "A key question is when or if U.S. shale producers may alter strategies to expand output," he said. December WTI oil fell $2.05, or 2.5%, to settle at $78.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices for the front-month contract settled at their lowest since Oct. 7, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Houston Chronicle

Oil driller Diamondback braces for 10% price shock in shale sector

Shale driller Diamondback Energy Inc. is bracing for a 10 percent jump in costs next year amid supply-chain snarls rippling through the oil industry. Although oilfield-service companies have been up front about the squeeze they’re feeling from higher labor and material costs, the explorers that hire them have been largely mum -- until Diamondback dropped a bombshell on a Tuesday morning conference call.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy supplier goes bust amid gas price boom

Another small energy supplier has gone bust amid a squeeze on the sector caused by a spike in global gas prices.Bluegreen Energy Services, which had just 5,900 customers, has stopped trading, regulator Ofgem said on Monday.The supplier becomes the 14th to go out of business in the last two months, as global gas prices soar.With the global price rise in gas pushing up costs to buy energy, we know this is a worrying time for many people and news of suppliers going out of business is unsettling. If a supplier exits the market, we're making sure you are protected 👇https://t.co/L6toJt0sAN...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle lower as natural-gas prices mark first gain in 4 sessions

U.S. oil futures settled lower on Tuesday as traders weighed the potential outcome of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies later this week. OPEC+ is expected to increase production by another 400,000 barrels a day this month, but "there is some evidence that some of the smaller producers are struggling to increase their output to the levels required," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery fell 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $83.91 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, finished higher, after three consecutive session declines. December natural gas rose 36 cents, or 6.9%, to settle at $5.542 per million British thermal units. Prices lost 4.4% on Monday.
TRAFFIC
World Bank Blogs

Oil market developments—rising prices amid broader surge in energy prices

This blog is the second in a series of nine blogs on commodity market developments, elaborating on themes discussed in the October 2021 edition of the World Bank’s Commodity Markets Outlook. Oil prices continue to recover. Crude oil prices increased sharply in 2021Q3 and continued rising in October, driven by...
TRAFFIC
newschain

BP profits better than expected amid soaring energy prices

Soaring oil and gas prices helped BP notch up a better-than-expected profit haul in the third quarter as the global economic recovery sends energy costs racing higher. The oil giant said underlying replacement cost profits jumped to 3.3 billion US dollars (£2.4 billion) in the three months to September 30, up from 86 million US dollars (£63 million) a year earlier when oil prices had slumped due to the pandemic.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Kansas Reflector

On top of $1B fallout from February cold snap, natural gas prices expected to climb this winter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a historic cold snap depleted natural gas reserves in February, prices for heating could be as much as 30% higher this winter, prompting concerns about increasing bills for Kansas and Missouri customers. Kansas is already grappling with the $1 billion fallout from this winter’s cold snap, when natural gas prices […] The post On top of $1B fallout from February cold snap, natural gas prices expected to climb this winter appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TRAFFIC
Houston Chronicle

U.S. energy secretary sees gasoline prices easing but blames OPEC

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said U.S. gasoline prices could decline by early December and singled out OPEC as a reason for why Americans have been paying more at the pump. “That oil market is controlled by a cartel,” Granholm said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “That cartel is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WANE-TV

Rise in gas prices slowing with high prices expected to carry over to holidays, says GasBuddy

(GasBuddy) The nation’s average gas price has increased 0.6 cents from a week ago and stands at $3.38 per gallon Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 19.5 cents from a month ago and $1.26 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 3.7 cents in the last week and stands at $3.62 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Canadian Oil Collapses at Cushing

Canadian heavy crude's price collapsed at the U.S. trading hub of Cushing. Canadian heavy crude’s price collapsed at the U.S. trading hub of Cushing as refiners shun heavy and higher-sulfur crude for lighter grades that are less expensive to process in refineries. Western Canadian Select’s discount for December to West...
TRAFFIC
kiss951.com

Gas Prices Hit A Record 8 Year High In Charlotte Last Week

Your wallet is probably feeling a little lighter these days thanks to paying more at the pump. Last week Gas prices in Charlotte hit a record 8 year high. The website GasBuddy, which skyrocketed in popularity during the shortage earlier this year, surveyed 665 Charlotte stations to reach that conclusion. Over the last week, prices increased by 1.5 cents per gallon for an average of $3.18 cents a gallon. In the past month, Gas Buddy says that prices are up 27.8 cents on average and $1.24 more than this time last year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

60K+
Followers
24K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy