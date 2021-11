WHERE: YES (tv), WFAN (radio) Miami enters its fourth game as a defensive juggernaut, allowing only 95.7 points per game and 39.3 percent shooting. The are second-best in the NBA in both categories. Moreover, The Heat have yet to allow an opponent to score more than 102 points and shoot higher than 40.7 percent. They also have held their first three opponents under 30 percent from 3-point range. Against Orlando, they upped their perimeter defense, holding the young Magic to 12-of-44 shooting from three. That’s 27.3 percent.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO