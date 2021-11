You can be an angel and your parish can be a host of angels. The participation of many parishes is critical to the success of our Archdiocesan outreach to pregnant mothers in need. The easier it is for parishes to participate, the better. To this end, printed materials, training of parish volunteers, the central toll-free helpline, and overall project coordination are provided to parishes at no cost. The Gabriel Project is a marvelous way to show the community that your parish cares about pregnant mothers in need and that there is no reason for any mother within its boundaries to feel that she is helpless and alone.

RELIGION ・ 14 DAYS AGO