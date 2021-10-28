CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

G-20 Countries Face Down Vaccine Inequity

Birmingham Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHITE HOUSE - As the coronavirus pandemic continues to cleave the world into the vaccinated and the unvaccinated, leaders of the world's 20 wealthiest nations will meet later this week to discuss how to address this deep divide. Concerns over the pandemic are likely to overshadow the first in-person...

www.birminghamstar.com

hngn.com

Biden Announces New COVID-19 Travel Requirements With Vaccine Mandates for Foreign Visitors, Restrictions for Unvaccinated Americans

United States President Joe Biden's administration announced new COVID-19 travel bans that would implement vaccine mandates for foreign visitors and lay down stricter rules for unvaccinated Americans. The situation comes as the Democratic president will lift long-running coronavirus travel bans against residents who are coming from most European countries on...
U.S. POLITICS
NEWS10 ABC

STUDY: Vaccinated just as likely to spread delta variant within household as unvaccinated

(The Hill) – People who have received COVID-19 vaccinations are able to spread the delta variant within their household despite their vaccination status just as easily as unvaccinated individuals, a new study published on Friday shows. According to the study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, people who contracted COVID-19 had a similar viral load regardless of whether they had been […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fast Company

The quest to vaccinate the world hits a roadblock: rich countries’ booster shots

More than 10 months after the first COVID-19 vaccine was approved for emergency use in the U.S., many other countries still have very few doses. In Syria, only 2.4% of the population is fully vaccinated. In South Sudan, only 0.8% of the population has received even a single shot. COVID has killed nearly 5 million people globally; unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die when they’re infected.
PHARMACEUTICALS
TheConversationAU

New Zealand's mass vaccination event lifts uptake but highlights dangerous inequities as the country prepares to open up

New Zealand’s mass vaccination event last Saturday, when more than 130,000 people turned up to get their first or second dose, surpassed Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s expectations. Super Saturday and a televised “vaxathon” were part of the government’s push towards a 90% vaccination goal. About 85% of New Zealanders have now had their first dose, and 65% of the population are fully vaccinated. But only 65% of the Māori population have had their first dose. By ethnicity, Māori had the highest proportion of first doses on Super Saturday, with 50% of all Māori vaccinations being the first dose. The mass...
WORLD
Newsbug.info

WHO chief calls on G-20 to end vaccination crisis

ROME — The G-20 nations have it in their power to prevent the deadly pandemic from raging further and to avoid future pandemics, according to the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "How many more will die, in this and future epidemics? The answer is in...
WORLD
Washington Post

At COP26, climate inequality will meet vaccine inequality

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. In the midst of a pandemic, countries are gathering to discuss how to deal with a wholly...
ADVOCACY
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pressure grows on G-20 nations to get COVID-19 vaccines to the poor

ROME — From the opening moments of the Group of 20 summit on Saturday, the leaders of the world’s largest economies wanted to send a strong message about ending the coronavirus pandemic: During an unconventional group photograph, they were joined on the dais by doctors in white coats and first responders from the Italian Red Cross.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US gives final approval of Pfizer's Covid vaccine for children aged 5-11

The United States can now start giving children aged 5-11 the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid vaccine, US health authorities said Tuesday in a move hailed by President Joe Biden as a "turning point" in the fight against the pandemic. Days after gaining authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, the vaccine was endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, clearing the way for the vaccination of up to 28 million children. The government was well ahead of the decision, procuring enough doses for the children in the 5-11 age group and beginning to ship them across the country. "Today, we have reached a turning point in our battle against Covid-19," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Birmingham Star

G-20 Leaders to Discuss Climate Change

ROME - The G-20 heads of state from the world's major economies will discuss climate change Sunday on day two of their meeting in Rome. Saturday, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi welcomed the heads of state, including U.S. President Joe Biden, to the Italian capital, where they discussed issues of mutual concern, including the pandemic recovery.
ENVIRONMENT
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Mexico receives 6 million COVID-19 vaccines as pressure grows to up jabs

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry said it had on Saturday received nearly 6 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses against COVID-19 as pressure grows on the government to widen its vaccination roll-out to include children. The shipment of 5,993,700 doses followed the arrival of almost 6.5 million Sputnik V vaccine...
PHARMACEUTICALS
inquirer.com

Message from G-20: COVID-19 villains and heroes hold keys to vaccinating the world | Trudy Rubin

Just before global leaders gathered in Rome for the G-20, to blather about confronting COVID-19 globally, a damning report was issued by a Brazilian Senate committee. that President Jair Bolsonaro face criminal charges for crimes against humanity, charlatanism, and malfeasance for his refusal to confront the pandemic, leaving Brazil second only to the United States globally in COVID-19 deaths, with more than 600,000 fatalities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Not all vaccine experts are convinced COVID-19 vaccine boosters are needed - citing a lack of evidence of the need for boosters in younger age groups - even as over 13 million Americans have already received an additional dose

Even as booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines become widely available in the U.S., some vaccine experts are not convinced that the shots are broadly necessary. While studies indicate that older adults have a higher risk of severe breakthrough Covid cases, limited data are available on the need for boosters among younger age groups.
PHARMACEUTICALS

