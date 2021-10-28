CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

US to Review Support for Elite Somali Military Unit

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States says it will review its support for an elite unit of the Somali National Army following its participation in a battle against a former ally in the fight against al-Shabab extremists. An official at the U.S. embassy in Mogadishu spoke to VOA's Somali service following reports...

Birmingham Star

Israel to put massive military balloon in the sky

Israel is getting ready to launch a giant balloon equipped with a state-of-the-art missile and aircraft detection system to further increase the Jewish state's air-defense capabilities, the Israeli Defense Ministry has said. The ministry published a clip online on Wednesday, showing the huge blimp being inflated from several angles. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

US alarmed by ‘stunning’ pace of Chinese military advances

After months of simmering tensions, US defence officials say they now foresee trouble with China on multiple fronts, including Beijing’s rapid military expansion as well as its threats to Taiwan.The Pentagon has been surprised and alarmed by the pace of China’s technological modernisation in several spheres, including its nuclear programme, cyber technology, missile capabilities and space programme.The rapid developments have forced the Biden administration to attempt to reorient its policies to avoid a shift in the global balance of power.“The pace at which China is moving is stunning,” said General John Hyten, the No 2-ranking US military officer, who...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
milwaukeesun.com

Chinese Military on Target to Surpass US, Russia

WASHINGTON - It is only a matter of time before China's plan to replace the United States as the world's preeminent military becomes reality, a top U.S. general warned, calling on the Washington and its allies to speed efforts to counter Beijing's bid for dominance. General John Hyten, vice chairman...
MILITARY
Times-Herald

Colin Powell was a beacon of guidance for many in US military

On Monday, I lowered the flag in my front yard in honor of a great American military leader, Colin Powell. Since July 4, 2009, I’ve been reluctant to lower my flag for any reason. On that day, my base in Iraq was attacked. Members of our security team at the base were severely injured. They were members of a Military Police (MP) unit providing security patrols outside the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Shield just outside of Baghdad.
MILITARY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Latest US military hypersonic test fails

The US suffered a setback in the race with China and Russia to develop hypersonic weapons when its latest test failed, the Pentagon said in a statement Thursday. A booster stack, which is the rocket used to accelerate the projectile to hypersonic speeds, failed and the test of the projectile, the hypersonic glide body, could not proceed, the statement said.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Birmingham Star

Uzbekistan: No need to deploy US military in the State

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], October 22 (ANI/Sputnik): Uzbekistan believes there is no need to deploy the United States military in the country, and Washington knows about it, Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov said on Friday. Politico has reported that Pentagon officials plan to discuss the issue of deployment of US counter-terrorist forces in...
MILITARY
Chanute Tribune

Where US military aid is being spent, ranked

How much military aid does the U.S. provide to different countries? Stacker analyzed U.S. military spending data from 2011 to 2020 using ForeignAssistance.gov to find where U.S. military aid is being sent.
MILITARY
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
AFP

US 'absolutely' has ability to defend Taiwan: top Pentagon general

The United States military "absolutely" has the ability to defend Taiwan from an attack by China if called on to do so, US Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley said Wednesday. He added the United States believes the differences between China and Taiwan should be resolved peacefully based on the will of the people on both sides.
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Iranian gunboats point machine guns, swarm US warship

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. Last week, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) deployed gunboats in the Sea of Oman and swarmed around the U.S. Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68). Footage of the encounter was...
MILITARY
Birmingham Star

Iranian Navy forces encounter with US destroyers over oil tanker

Iran's state media has published footage of a major incident in the Gulf of Oman, in which Tehran's forces said they ?foiled? the seizure of an oil tanker by the US as Washington looked to enforce its ban on Iranian oil exports. On Wednesday, Iranian state media reported that units...
MILITARY
Birmingham Star

Sudan: how strong is the civilian opposition to the military coup?

Sudan is in a state of chaos after last month's coup, in which army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, dissolved the government, declared a state of emergency and arrested the prime minister, Abdalla Hamdok, and leading opposition figures. Almost immediately, opposition groups took to the streets and have maintained street...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Taiwan’s president confirms US military presence, expects support in case of war

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen has confirmed that U.S. military personnel are currently on the democratic island as part of “military exchanges,” as she said the country’s 23 million residents wouldn’t “bow to pressure” in the face of the growing military threat from China.
WORLD
Birmingham Star

Study Traces Ukrainian Separatists' Arms To Russia

Most of the ammunition and nearly all the weapons used by Ukrainian separatist forces was produced in what is today Russia, according to a detailed weapons-tracing study. Kyiv and its Western backers have long accused Moscow of transferring arms to separatist forces in eastern Ukraine, fueling a conflict that has killed more than 13,000 people since 2014.
MILITARY

