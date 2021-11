Consumers are expected to spend this holiday season, even if they might not be buying exactly what they want. The National Retail Federation Wednesday released its holiday forecast, which predicts a sales jump of between 8.5% and 10.5% in November and December. That would be up from the 8.2% increase in 2020 and the 4.4% average annual increase in the past five years.

RETAIL ・ 8 DAYS AGO