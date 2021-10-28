CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Taiwan Has No Right to Join United Nations: China

Birmingham Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING - China insisted Wednesday that Taiwan had no right to join the United Nations, after the United States called for the democratic island to have greater involvement in the world body. In a statement marking 50 years since the U.N. General Assembly voted to seat Beijing and boot...

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

