Middle East

Iran Agrees to Resume Nuclear Talks

Birmingham Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - Iran said Wednesday it would resume talks with world powers about its nuclear development program by the end of November. The U.S. State Department is aware of the reports but did not have 'any further details,' a spokesman said, about new negotiations from the other parties to the 2015...

www.birminghamstar.com

Birmingham Star

