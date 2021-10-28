CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Q&A: Sudan's Ambassador to US Rejects Military Takeover

Birmingham Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - Despite the military takeover in Sudan on Monday, Nureldin Satti, Sudan's ambassador to the United States, remains in his post and vows to continue working with U.S. officials. In an interview with VOA's Nabeel Biajo, Satti said that he rejects the military moves and is coordinating with Sudanese diplomats...

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
AFP

Saudis, UAE join Western calls against Sudan coup

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which enjoy close ties with Sudan's military, joined the United States and Britain Wednesday in urging the leaders of last week's coup to restore the civilian government. The united front with the two Arab powers, which previously had only emphasized stability in Sudan, comes amid guarded hopes in Washington that the military can be persuaded to accept a face-saving climbdown. "We endorse the international community's serious concern with the situation in Sudan. We call for the full and immediate restoration of its civilian-led transitional government and institutions," said a joint statement released by the US State Department. "We encourage the release of all those detained in connection with recent events and the lifting of the state of emergency," the statement said.
ADVOCACY
Birmingham Star

Former PoK 'president' Masood Khan to be appointed as Pak ambassador to US

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 4 (ANI): Former Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) so-called "president" Masood Khan will be appointed as Pakistan's ambassador to the US, local media reported citing sources. He will replace Dr Asad Majeed Khan, who is currently heading the country's mission to Washington since 2019 and will soon complete...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

UN renews mandate of EU military mission in Bosnia

The UN Security Council voted unanimously Wednesday to renew for one year the mandate of the European military mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina, despite Russian opposition to the existence of an international high representative to the Balkan country.  There is no high representative or candidate to be a high representative today," said Vassily Nebenzia, the Russian ambassador to the UN. Schmidt was not in fact invited to present his report to the Security Council, which observers said could have been a sop to clear the way for Russia to vote for the renewal of the European military mission, known as Operation Althea.
MILITARY
Birmingham Star

Sudan: how strong is the civilian opposition to the military coup?

Sudan is in a state of chaos after last month's coup, in which army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, dissolved the government, declared a state of emergency and arrested the prime minister, Abdalla Hamdok, and leading opposition figures. Almost immediately, opposition groups took to the streets and have maintained street...
WORLD
AFP

US envoy to travel to Ethiopia Thursday to urge peaceful solution

A US envoy will travel Thursday to Ethiopia to seek a peaceful solution, as rebels advanced toward the capital Addis Ababa, the State Department said. Jeffrey Feltman, special envoy for the Horn of Africa, will hold talks on Thursday and Friday to urge "all Ethiopians to commit to peace and resolution of grievances through dialogue," a State Department spokesperson said. "The United States is increasingly troubled by the expansion of combat operations and intercommunal violence in Ethiopia and is closely monitoring the situation," the spokesperson said Wednesday. The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been fighting Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government for a year, has claimed significant territorial gains in recent days and has been marching southward.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Embassies#Q A#Voa#Sudanese
AFP

US sees promise in Sudan protest 'restraint'

A US envoy on Tuesday applauded what he saw as restraint during Sudan's demonstrations against the military coup, seeing a hopeful sign for a peaceful return to civilian-backed rule. The United States had voiced alarm and warned Sudan's military not to use force ahead of mass protests called for Saturday over the October 25 ouster of the civilian leadership. Jeffrey Feltman, the US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, said that death toll of three was "far too many" but added, "We also commend those members of security forces who exercised restraint and upheld their obligations to respect human rights." Feltman said demonstrators also showed restraint by mostly avoiding sensitive military sites.
PROTESTS
AFP

Sudan's ousted PM says solution hinges on return of govt: ministry

Sudan's ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said Monday the reinstatement of his government, dissolved in a military coup, could pave the way to a solution in the country, the information ministry said. He added that "the release of the cabinet ministers and the full reinstatement of the government could pave the way to a solution," the ministry said.
WORLD
The Independent

Former US diplomat Bill Richardson meets Myanmar leader

Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson on a humanitarian mission to strife-torn Myanmar met Tuesday with the head of the Southeast Asian nation’s military-installed government.Myanmar’s Information Ministry said Richardson held discussions with Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing about prevention and control of COVID-19. Also present were the ministers of foreign affairs, health and international cooperation, it said. The meeting was shown on the evening news broadcast of state television MRTV.Richardson’s mission was announced Sunday by his office, which quoted him as saying he is “visiting the country to discuss pathways for the humanitarian delivery of...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
South Africa
primenewsghana.com

Sudan coup: World Bank suspends aid after military takeover

The World Bank has suspended its aid to Sudan, after the military there staged a coup against the civilian government. Political leaders were arrested on Monday, sparking nationwide protests and international condemnation. The African Union (AU) has also suspended Sudan from the bloc over the "unconstitutional" seizure of power. The...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Sudan’s prime minister returns home after detention in military takeover

Sudan’s deposed prime minister and his wife have returned home after the military detained them and dissolved the government, upending the country’s transition to civilian rule. Western governments have called for the release of dozens more Sudanese officials and attempted to raise pressure on Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the...
WORLD
Democrat-Herald

International reaction to Sudan's military coup

From the United States to the Arab league, the world reacted with alarm after an apparent coup in Sudan where armed forces detained the prime minister. The chaos followed weeks of tensions between military and civilian figures that have ruled under an uneasy power-sharing agreement since former strongman Omar al-Bashir was ousted.
WORLD
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Sudan's military seizes power, arrests leader

Sudan's military seized power Monday, dissolving the transitional government hours after troops arrested the prime minister, and thousands flooded the streets to protest the coup that threatened the country's shaky progress toward democracy. Security forces opened fire on some of them, and three protesters were killed, according to the Sudan...
MILITARY
Wrcbtv.com

Sudan's military dissolves transitional government in coup

(CNN) -- Sudan's military dissolved its power-sharing government and declared a state of emergency Monday, catapulting the country into its biggest political crisis in its two-year-old transition. The coup comes after months of rising tensions in the country, where military and civilian groups have shared power in a shaky transitional...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy