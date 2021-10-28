CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FDA Panel Endorses Pfizer COVID-19 Shot for Kids

Birmingham Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration's independent advisory committee endorsed giving child-size emergency doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11. While it is considered rare for younger children to become seriously ill or die from COVID-19, FDA vaccines chief Dr. Peter Marks told the panel Tuesday...

