COVID killed Heirloom Kitchen's Philly restaurant expansion, but now it's getting new life

What began as a Thai pop-up with a fervent fan base is now one of the city’s can’t-miss dining destinations. Decorated with a lavish mural, lush green walls, and ceiling-hung flower pots, Talat Market stays on its toes and keeps diners on theirs with a daily-changing menu based on a winning concept: Thai technique, Georgia ingredients. In practice, that means dishes like yum phonlamai, a salad built around whatever fruit is in season (peach, melon, blueberries) dressed with a savory, funky mix of lemongrass, mint, cilantro, scallop floss, and fish sauce; yum khao tod, a crispy rice salad with housemade red chili jam; the meat salad laab, featuring ingredients as disparate as duck heart and sunchokes; crispy mussel pancakes; and much, much more. The drinks are as thoughtfully prepared (and as gorgeous) as the plates. When Parnass Savang and Rod Lassiter finally opened this brick-and-mortar space in the inauspicious month of April 2020, they were doing curbside service only, finding themselves selling out every night. Clearly, there’s a hunger for what they’re cooking—and it shows no signs of abating. 112 Ormond Street, 404-257-6255, talatmarketatl.com.

