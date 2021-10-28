COVID killed Heirloom Kitchen's Philly restaurant expansion, but now it's getting new life
After nearly a decade, Heirloom Kitchen in Old Bridge sprouted from a cooking school tucked in a strip mall into a bustling dining destination with a James Beard-nominated chef in the kitchen. With the best of both worlds, it serves creative and colorful renditions of classic dishes in a...
The restaurant industry is a notoriously difficult one to make a living in. Customers can be fickle, profit margins are frequently razor thin, and a single bad review can lead to a sudden backlash against even the most popular eateries. Unfortunately, one restaurant chain is experiencing just how tough the...
What began as a Thai pop-up with a fervent fan base is now one of the city’s can’t-miss dining destinations. Decorated with a lavish mural, lush green walls, and ceiling-hung flower pots, Talat Market stays on its toes and keeps diners on theirs with a daily-changing menu based on a winning concept: Thai technique, Georgia ingredients. In practice, that means dishes like yum phonlamai, a salad built around whatever fruit is in season (peach, melon, blueberries) dressed with a savory, funky mix of lemongrass, mint, cilantro, scallop floss, and fish sauce; yum khao tod, a crispy rice salad with housemade red chili jam; the meat salad laab, featuring ingredients as disparate as duck heart and sunchokes; crispy mussel pancakes; and much, much more. The drinks are as thoughtfully prepared (and as gorgeous) as the plates. When Parnass Savang and Rod Lassiter finally opened this brick-and-mortar space in the inauspicious month of April 2020, they were doing curbside service only, finding themselves selling out every night. Clearly, there’s a hunger for what they’re cooking—and it shows no signs of abating. 112 Ormond Street, 404-257-6255, talatmarketatl.com.
Restaurant Ratings: Everest Kitchen, Sonic, Jimmy V's Osteria & Bar, Sushi at the Park. Monica Laliberte and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Everest Kitchen in Wendell, Sonic in Rolesville, Jimmy V's Osteria & Bar in Raleigh and Sushi at the Park in Cary. Producer:...
Even though the ongoing pandemic forced the cancellation of this year’s Jazz & Heritage Festival and French Quarter Festival (among many other beloved events that drew tens of thousands to party city), New Orleans’ tourism industry began to claw its way back in the spring. Late summer, however, brought Hurricane Ida and its devastating blackout that hobbled the city once again.
Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. I’m just going to say the thing: I’m opening a restaurant. I know, I know; I’m the food editor at Philly Mag (at least for the next several weeks). I know, I know; I’ve written all about the flaws and foibles of the restaurant world. I know, I know; we’re still dealing with a human- and restaurant-killing pandemic. But I’m doing it anyway.
As part of Tempe’s burgeoning restaurant scene, two brand-new concepts helmed by seasoned local Chef Alexander Robinson are now open in the heart of the city’s downtown district at The Westin Tempe. The new spectacle includes an elevated, signature restaurant and a chic, rooftop poolside lounge that provides one-of-a-kind views...
You may want to cancel your brunch plans for next week — if you're planning on going to Lucile's, that is. In a Facebook post, Lucile's Creole Café announced that its Fort Collins location is closing. I'll give you some time to cry now. Just kidding. There's no need to...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – “If you want some good food, this is the place to come. We have the best food in the area.” Cosmo’s Kitchen is an Italian and country kitchen, serving all kinds of pasta, sandwiches and even a new all-day breakfast—all made from scratch. Clifford Henderson and his wife, Rochelle, had been wanting […]
Holland Lawrence and Marc Fogelsong never intended to be known for wood-fired bagels. When the owners of Wild Barley Kitchen Co. started talking about opening a business together more than 10 years ago, they envisioned a brewpub with craft beer. In their new brick-and-mortar location in the former Taco Garage...
The Manchester, NH-based restaurant now delivers your favorite Take N’ Bake Macs right to your door!. October 28, 2021 // Franchising.com // MANCHESTER, NH. - Mr. Mac’s, a gourmet macaroni and cheese restaurant, today announces it will ship its flavorful, fresh, Take N’ Bake Macs nationwide. Customers across the continental...
Have you ever walked by a restaurant and the sweet scents emanating from within were so intoxicatingly delicious that you felt like you had to have whatever they were cooking right then?. In this instance, the not-so-subtle smells come from the burning almond wood chef Jonah Johnson uses in his...
Earlier this year, Jake and Lisa Davies decided to spice up their lives. The couple launched Packin Heat Bar & Grill at 38 West St. in Walton, in July. Jake, 45, a Hancock native but 20-year Walton resident, said, for him, restaurant ownership was a return to his hospitality roots, while Lisa, 44, brought years of experience. Lisa, he said, “moved back into the area about eight years ago.” Though the two dated in high school, Lisa said, 20 years passed between then and when they “rekindled.”
James B. Beam Distilling Company, JBBDCo. and QED Hospitality, have partnered to bring the first of its kind dining experience to The Kentucky Bourbon Trail, The Kitchen Table. The restaurant, which is located on James B. Beam Distilling Company’s newly renovated campus in Clermont, is an authentic culinary experience that truly exemplifies southern hospitality. The full-service restaurant will have indoor and outdoor dining, including a covered porch, where guests can enjoy a meal or bar bites while sipping on a cocktail and taking in beautiful, sweeping views of the distillery grounds.
