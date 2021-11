SAN FRANCISCO (CBSN) — Scientists at the University of California San Francisco have cracked the code on getting a woman to be depression-free for the last year. In a first-of-its-kind trial, researchers implanted a device in a patient’s brain that senses when they are having depressive thoughts and interrupts them with a burst of electrical stimulation. Researchers worked with a patient they referred to as ‘Sarah.’ The UCSF team mapped out areas of Sarah’s brain that showed positive feelings as well as locations that emitted waves when she was depressed. From there, they put Sarah under the knife and implanted the equivalent of...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO