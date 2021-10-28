Faceoff: Gainsborough's 'Blue Boy' and Wiley's 'Portrait of a Young Gentleman'

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE ENCYCLOPEDIC MUSEUM. At the end of the week, the Boijmans Van Beuningen in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, will open its hotly anticipated Depot warehouse space, the Guardian reports. It has a remarkable premise: Visitors will be able to see every single one of the 151,000 items in its collection. Designed by MVRDV, it resembles a mirrored bowl, has a rooftop green space, and features five different climates inside to preserve various types of artworks. Designboom has photos of the structure. The director of the Boijmans, Sjarel Ex, told the AFP it is “the only fully accessible depot, public depot that is open in the...

MUSEUMS ・ 1 DAY AGO