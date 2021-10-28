CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Therapeutic effects of acylated ghrelin-specific receptor GHS-R1a antagonist in islet transplantation

By Kiyoshi Chinen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIslet transplantation is a type of cellular replacement therapy for severe diabetes that is limited by compromising effect on engrafted islets. Trials aiming to improve the function of transplanted islets have also been challenging. This study attempted to elucidate whether regulation of growth hormone secretagogue receptor-1a (GHS-R1a), one of the ghrelin...

Nature.com

Selective G protein signaling driven by substance P"“neurokinin receptor dynamics

The neuropeptide substance P (SP) is important in pain and inflammation. SP activates the neurokinin-1 receptor (NK1R) to signal via Gq and Gs proteins. Neurokinin A also activates NK1R, but leads to selective Gq signaling. How two stimuli yield distinct G protein signaling at the same G protein-coupled receptor remains unclear. We determined cryogenic-electron microscopy structures of active NK1R bound to SP or the Gq-biased peptide SP6"“11. Peptide interactions deep within NK1R are critical for receptor activation. Conversely, interactions between SP and NK1R extracellular loops are required for potent Gs signaling but not Gq signaling. Molecular dynamics simulations showed that these superficial contacts restrict SP flexibility. SP6"“11, which lacks these interactions, is dynamic while bound to NK1R. Structural dynamics of NK1R agonists therefore depend on interactions with the receptor extracellular loops and regulate G protein signaling selectivity. Similar interactions between other neuropeptides and their cognate receptors may tune intracellular signaling.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The effect of fatty diacid acylation of human PYY on Y receptor potency and half-life in minipigs

Peptides are notoriously known to display very short in vivo half-lives often measured in minutes which in many cases greatly reduces or eliminates sufficient in vivo efficacy. To obtain long half-lives allowing for up to once-weekly dosing regimen, fatty acid acylation (lipidation) have been used to non-covalently associate the peptide to serum albumin thus serving as a circulating depot. This approach is generally considered in the scientific and patent community as a standard approach to protract almost any given peptide. However, it is not trivial to prolong the half-life of peptides by lipidation and still maintain high potency and good formulation properties. Here we show that attaching a fatty acid to the obesity-drug relevant peptide PYY3-36 is not sufficient for long pharmacokinetics (PK), since the position in the backbone, but also type of fatty acid and linker strongly influences PK and potency. Furthermore, understanding the proteolytic stability of the backbone is key to obtain long half-lives by lipidation, since backbone cleavage still occurs while associated to albumin. Having identified a PYY analogue with a sufficient half-life, we show that in combination with a GLP-1 analogue, liraglutide, additional weight loss can be achieved in the obese minipig model.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hypothalamic kinin B1 receptor mediates orexin system hyperactivity in neurogenic hypertension

Brain orexin system hyperactivity contributes to neurogenic hypertension. We previously reported upregulated neuronal kinin B1 receptor (B1R) expression in hypertension. However, the role of central B1R activation on the orexin system in neurogenic hypertension has not been examined. We hypothesized that kinin B1R contributes to hypertension via upregulation of brain orexin-arginine vasopressin signaling. We utilized deoxycorticosterone acetate (DOCA)-salt hypertension model in wild-type (WT) and B1R knockout (B1RKO) mice. In WT mice, DOCA-salt-treatment increased gene and protein expression of orexin A, orexin receptor 1, and orexin receptor 2 in the hypothalamic paraventricular nucleus and these effects were attenuated in B1RKO mice. Furthermore, DOCA-salt- treatment increased plasma arginine vasopressin levels in WT mice, but not in B1RKO mice. Cultured primary hypothalamic neurons expressed orexin A and orexin receptor 1. B1R specific agonist (LDABK) stimulation of primary neurons increased B1R protein expression, which was abrogated by B1R selective antagonist R715 but not by the dual orexin receptor antagonist, ACT 462206, suggesting that B1R is upstream of the orexin system. These data provide novel evidence that B1R blockade blunts orexin hyperactivity and constitutes a potential therapeutic target for the treatment of salt-sensitive hypertension.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Structural insights into the clustering and activation of Tie2 receptor mediated by Tie2 agonistic antibody

Angiopoietin (Angpt)-Tie receptor 2 (Tie2) plays key roles in vascular development and homeostasis as well as pathological vascular remodeling. Therefore, Tie2-agonistic antibody and engineered Angpt1 variants have been developed as potential therapeutics for ischemic and inflammatory vascular diseases. However, their underlying mechanisms for Tie2 clustering and activation remain elusive and the poor manufacturability and stability of Angpt1 variants limit their clinical application. Here, we develop a human Tie2-agonistic antibody (hTAAB), which targets the membrane proximal fibronectin type III domain of Tie2 distinct from the Angpt-binding site. Our Tie2/hTAAB complex structures reveal that hTAAB tethers the preformed Tie2 homodimers into polygonal assemblies through specific binding to Tie2 Fn3 domain. Notably, the polygonal Tie2 clustering induced by hTAAB is critical for Tie2 activation and are resistant to antagonism by Angpt2. Our results provide insight into the molecular mechanism of Tie2 clustering and activation mediated by hTAAB, and the structure-based humanization of hTAAB creates a potential clinical application.
SCIENCE
Vitamin D and the risk of treatment-resistant and atypical depression: A Mendelian randomization study

Observational evidence has implicated vitamin D levels as a risk factor in major depressive disorder (MDD). Confounding or reverse causation may be driving these observed associations, with studies using genetics indicating little evidence of an effect. However, genetic studies have relied on broad definitions of depression. The genetic architecture of different depression subtypes may vary since MDD is a highly heterogenous condition, implying potentially diverging requirements in therapeutic approaches. We explored the associations between vitamin D and two subtypes of MDD, for which evidence of a causal link could have the greatest clinical benefits: treatment-resistant depression (TRD) and atypical depression (AD). We used a dual approach, combining observational data with genetic evidence from polygenic risk scores (PRS) and two-sample Mendelian randomization (MR), in the UK Biobank. There was some evidence of a weak association between vitamin D and both incident TRD (Ncases"‰="‰830) and AD (Ncases"‰="‰2366) in observational analyses, which largely attenuated when adjusting for confounders. Genetic evidence from PRS and two-sample MR, did not support a causal link between vitamin D and either TRD (Ncases"‰="‰1891, OR"‰="‰1.01 [95%CI 0.78, 1.31]) or AD (Ncases"‰="‰2101, OR"‰="‰1.04 [95%CI 0.80, 1.36]). Our comprehensive investigations indicated some evidence of an association between vitamin D and TRD/AD observationally, but little evidence of association when using PRS and MR, mirroring findings of genetic studies of vitamin D on broad depression phenotypes. Results do not support further clinical trials of vitamin D in these MDD subtypes but do not rule out that small effects may exist that require larger samples to detect.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Sugary drink consumption and risk of kidney and bladder cancer in Japanese adults

Globally, sugary drinks are widely consumed, however, few epidemiologic studies have investigated the association between sugary drink consumption and risk of kidney and bladder cancer. We examined the association of sugary drinks with risk of kidney and bladder cancer in 73,024 participants from the Japan Public Health Center-based Prospective Study who reported no history of cancer. Sugary drink consumption was assessed using a validated food frequency questionnaire at study baseline (1995"“1999). Individuals were followed to December 31, 2013. Multivariable Cox proportional hazards regression models were used to calculate hazard ratios (HR) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs). During 1,069,815 person years of follow-up, 169 kidney cancer and 297 bladder cancer cases were documented. After adjusting for potential confounders, no greater risk of kidney and bladder cancer was observed. However, sugary drink consumption was positively associated with the risk of kidney cancer (HR for 100Â ml/day increase in consumption was 1.11 [95% CI 1.01"“1.22]) and bladder cancer (HR for 100Â ml/d increase in consumption was 1.11 [95% CI 1.01"“1.22]) among women after exclusion of cases diagnosed in the first three years of follow-up. In this large prospective cohort, consumption of sugary drinks was significantly associated with a small increase in hazard ratio for kidney and bladder cancer among women after exclusion of cases diagnosed within the first three years.
CANCER
Nature.com

Sensory-motor cortices shape functional connectivity dynamics in the human brain

Large-scale biophysical circuit models provide mechanistic insights into the micro-scale and macro-scale properties of brain organization that shape complex patterns of spontaneous brain activity. We developed a spatially heterogeneous large-scale dynamical circuit model that allowed for variation in local synaptic properties across the human cortex. Here we show that parameterizing local circuit properties with both anatomical and functional gradients generates more realistic static and dynamic resting-state functional connectivity (FC). Furthermore, empirical and simulated FC dynamics demonstrates remarkably similar sharp transitions in FC patterns, suggesting the existence of multiple attractors. Time-varying regional fMRI amplitude may track multi-stability in FC dynamics. Causal manipulation of the large-scale circuit model suggests that sensory-motor regions are a driver of FC dynamics. Finally, the spatial distribution of sensory-motor drivers matches the principal gradient of gene expression that encompasses certain interneuron classes, suggesting that heterogeneity in excitation-inhibition balance might shape multi-stability in FC dynamics.
Nature.com

Serum apolipoprotein A-I potentiates the therapeutic efficacy of lysocin E against Staphylococcus aureus

Lysocin E is a lipopeptide with antibiotic activity against methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus. For unclear reasons, the antibacterial activity of lysocin E in a mouse systemic infection model is higher than expected from in vitro results, and the in vitro activity is enhanced by addition of bovine serum. Here, we confirm that serum from various species, including humans, increases lysocin E antimicrobial activity, and identify apolipoprotein A-I (ApoA-I) as an enhancing factor. ApoA-I increases the antibacterial activity of lysocin E when added in vitro, and the antibiotic displays reduced activity in ApoA-I gene knockout mice. Binding of ApoA-I to lysocin E is enhanced by lipid II, a cell-wall synthesis precursor found in the bacterial membrane. Thus, the antimicrobial activity of lysocin E is potentiated through interactions with host serum proteins and microbial components.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Factors influencing the protective behavior of individuals during COVID-19: a transnational survey

To slow the spread of infectious disease, it is crucial to understand the engagement of protective behavior among individuals. The purpose of this study was to systematically examine individuals' protective behaviors and the associated factors across countries during COVID-19. This causal-comparative study used a self-developed online survey to assess individuals' level of engagement with six protective behaviors. Analysis of variance and McNemar's test were employed for data analysis. Three hundred and eighty-four responses were analyzed. The majority of participants lived in three areas: Taiwan, Japan, and North America. Overall, the participants reported a high level of engagement in protective behaviors. However, engagement levels varied according to several demographic variables. Hand hygiene and cleaning/ventilation are two independent behaviors that differ from almost all other protective behaviors. There is a need to target the population at risk, which demonstrates low compliance. Different strategies are needed to promote specific protective behaviors.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Higher intake of whole grains and dietary fiber are associated with lower risk of liver cancer and chronic liver disease mortality

The relationship between dietary factors and liver disease remains poorly understood. This study evaluated the associations of whole grain and dietary fiber intake with liver cancer risk and chronic liver disease mortality. The National Institutes of Health"“American Association of Retired Persons Diet and Health Study cohort recruited 485, 717 retired U.S. participants in 1995"“1996. Follow-up through 2011 identified 940 incident liver cancer cases and 993 deaths from chronic liver disease. Compared with the lowest, the highest quintile of whole grain intake was associated with lower liver cancer risk (Hazard ratio [HR]Q5 vs. Q1"‰="‰0.78, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.63"“0.96) and chronic liver disease mortality (HRQ5 vs. Q1"‰="‰0.44, 95% CI: 0.35"“0.55) in multivariable Cox models. Dietary fiber was also associated with lower liver cancer risk (HRQ5 vs. Q1"‰="‰0.69, 95% CI: 0.53"“0.90) and chronic liver disease mortality (HRQ5 vs. Q1"‰="‰0.37, 95% CI: 0.29"“0.48). Fiber from vegetables, beans and grains showed potential protective effect. Here, we show that higher intake of whole grain and dietary fiber are associated with lower risk of liver cancer and liver disease mortality.
CANCER
Nature.com

Location-dependent threat and associated neural abnormalities in clinical anxiety

Anxiety disorders are characterized by maladaptive defensive responses to distal or uncertain threats. Elucidating neural mechanisms of anxiety is essential to understand the development and maintenance of anxiety disorders. In fMRI, patients with pathological anxiety (ANX, n"‰="‰23) and healthy controls (HC, n"‰="‰28) completed a contextual threat learning paradigm in which they picked flowers in a virtual environment comprising a danger zone in which flowers were paired with shock and a safe zone (no shock). ANX compared with HC showed 1) decreased ventromedial prefrontal cortex and anterior hippocampus activation during the task, particularly in the safe zone, 2) increased insula and dorsomedial prefrontal cortex activation during the task, particularly in the danger zone, and 3) increased amygdala and midbrain/periaqueductal gray activation in the danger zone prior to potential shock delivery. Findings suggest that ANX engage brain areas differently to modulate context-appropriate emotional responses when learning to discriminate cues within an environment.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Structural basis of human ghrelin receptor signaling by ghrelin and the synthetic agonist ibutamoren

The hunger hormone ghrelin activates the ghrelin receptor GHSR to stimulate food intake and growth hormone secretion and regulate reward signaling. Acylation of ghrelin at Ser3 is required for its agonistic action on GHSR. Synthetic agonists of GHSR are under clinical evaluation for disorders related to appetite and growth hormone dysregulation. Here, we report high-resolution cryo-EM structures of the GHSR-Gi signaling complex with ghrelin and the non-peptide agonist ibutamoren as an investigational new drug. Our structures together with mutagenesis data reveal the molecular basis for the binding of ghrelin and ibutamoren. Structural comparison suggests a salt bridge and an aromatic cluster near the agonist-binding pocket as important structural motifs in receptor activation. Notable structural variations of the Gi and GHSR coupling are observed in our cryo-EM analysis. Our results provide a framework for understanding GHSR signaling and developing new GHSR agonist drugs.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mitochondrial-nuclear cross-talk in the human brain is modulated by cell type and perturbed in neurodegenerative disease

Mitochondrial dysfunction contributes to the pathogenesis of many neurodegenerative diseases. The mitochondrial genome encodes core respiratory chain proteins, but the vast majority of mitochondrial proteins are nuclear-encoded, making interactions between the two genomes vital for cell function. Here, we examine these relationships by comparing mitochondrial and nuclear gene expression across different regions of the human brain in healthy and disease cohorts. We find strong regional patterns that are modulated by cell-type and reflect functional specialisation. Nuclear genes causally implicated in sporadic Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease (AD) show much stronger relationships with the mitochondrial genome than expected by chance, and mitochondrial-nuclear relationships are highly perturbed in AD cases, particularly through synaptic and lysosomal pathways, potentially implicating the regulation of energy balance and removal of dysfunction mitochondria in the etiology or progression of the disease. Finally, we present MitoNuclearCOEXPlorer, a tool to interrogate key mitochondria-nuclear relationships in multi-dimensional brain data.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Desmoglein 2 regulates cardiogenesis by restricting hematopoiesis in the developing murine heart

Cardiac morphogenesis relies on intricate intercellular signaling. Altered signaling impacts cardiac function and is detrimental to embryonic survival. Here we report an unexpected regulatory role of the desmosomal cell adhesion molecule desmoglein 2 (Dsg2) on murine heart development. A large percentage of Dsg2-mutant embryos develop pericardial hemorrhage. Lethal myocardial rupture is occasionally observed, which is not associated with loss of cardiomyocyte contact but with expansion of abnormal, non-myocyte cell clusters within the myocardial wall. Two types of abnormal cell clusters can be distinguished: Type A clusters involve endocard-associated, round-shaped CD31+ cells, which proliferate and invade the myocardium. They acquire Runx1- and CD44-positivity indicating a shift towards a hematopoietic phenotype. Type B clusters expand subepicardially and next to type A clusters. They consist primarily of Ter119+ erythroid cells with interspersed Runx1+/CD44+ cells suggesting that they originate from type A cell clusters. The observed pericardial hemorrhage is caused by migration of erythrocytes from type B clusters through the epicardium and rupture of the altered cardiac wall. Finally, evidence is presented that structural defects of Dsg2-depleted cardiomyocytes are primary to the observed pathogenesis. We propose that cardiomyocyte-driven paracrine signaling, which likely involves Notch1, directs subsequent trans-differentiation of endo- and epicardial cells. Together, our observations uncover a hitherto unknown regulatory role of Dsg2 in cardiogenesis.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Hepatic expression of GAA results in enhanced enzyme bioavailability in mice and non-human primates

Pompe disease (PD) is a severe neuromuscular disorder caused by deficiency of the lysosomal enzyme acid alpha-glucosidase (GAA). PD is currently treated with enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) with intravenous infusions of recombinant human GAA (rhGAA). Although the introduction of ERT represents a breakthrough in the management of PD, the approach suffers from several shortcomings. Here, we developed a mouse model of PD to compare the efficacy of hepatic gene transfer with adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors expressing secretable GAA with long-term ERT. Liver expression of GAA results in enhanced pharmacokinetics and uptake of the enzyme in peripheral tissues compared to ERT. Combination of gene transfer with pharmacological chaperones boosts GAA bioavailability, resulting in improved rescue of the PD phenotype. Scale-up of hepatic gene transfer to non-human primates also successfully results in enzyme secretion in blood and uptake in key target tissues, supporting the ongoing clinical translation of the approach.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Imaging intact human organs with local resolution of cellular structures using hierarchical phase-contrast tomography

Imaging intact human organs from the organ to the cellular scale in three dimensions is a goal of biomedical imaging. To meet this challenge, we developed hierarchical phase-contrast tomography (HiP-CT), an X-ray phase propagation technique using the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility (ESRF)'s Extremely Brilliant Source (EBS). The spatial coherence of the ESRF-EBS combined with our beamline equipment, sample preparation and scanning developments enabled us to perform non-destructive, three-dimensional (3D) scans with hierarchically increasing resolution at any location in whole human organs. We applied HiP-CT to image five intact human organ types: brain, lung, heart, kidney and spleen. HiP-CT provided a structural overview of each whole organ followed by multiple higher-resolution volumes of interest, capturing organotypic functional units and certain individual specialized cells within intact human organs. We demonstrate the potential applications of HiP-CT through quantification and morphometry of glomeruli in an intact human kidney and identification of regional changes in the tissue architecture in a lung from a deceased donor with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Independent somatic evolution underlies clustered neuroendocrine tumors in the human small intestine

Small intestine neuroendocrine tumor (SI-NET), the most common cancer of the small bowel, often displays a curious multifocal phenotype with several tumors clustered together in a limited intestinal segment. SI-NET also shows an unusual absence of driver mutations explaining tumor initiation and metastatic spread. The evolutionary trajectories that underlie multifocal SI-NET lesions could provide insight into the underlying tumor biology, but this question remains unresolved. Here, we determine the complete genome sequences of 61 tumors and metastases from 11 patients with multifocal SI-NET, allowing for elucidation of phylogenetic relationships between tumors within single patients. Intra-individual comparisons revealed a lack of shared somatic single-nucleotide variants among the sampled intestinal lesions, supporting an independent clonal origin. Furthermore, in three of the patients, two independent tumors had metastasized. We conclude that primary multifocal SI-NETs generally arise from clonally independent cells, suggesting a contribution from a cancer-priming local factor.
CANCER
Nature.com

Drosophila ÃŸ-Spectrin is required in polarized ensheathing glia that form a diffusion-barrier around the neuropil

In the central nervous system (CNS), functional tasks are often allocated to distinct compartments. This is also evident in the Drosophila CNS where synapses and dendrites are clustered in distinct neuropil regions. The neuropil is separated from neuronal cell bodies by ensheathing glia, which as we show using dye injection experiments, contribute to the formation of an internal diffusion barrier. We find that ensheathing glia are polarized with a basolateral plasma membrane rich in phosphatidylinositol-(3,4,5)-triphosphate (PIP3) and the Na+/K+-ATPase Nervana2 (Nrv2) that abuts an extracellular matrix formed at neuropil-cortex interface. The apical plasma membrane is facing the neuropil and is rich in phosphatidylinositol-(4,5)-bisphosphate (PIP2) that is supported by a sub-membranous ÃŸHeavy-Spectrin cytoskeleton. ÃŸHeavy-spectrin mutant larvae affect ensheathing glial cell polarity with delocalized PIP2 and Nrv2 and exhibit an abnormal locomotion which is similarly shown by ensheathing glia ablated larvae. Thus, polarized glia compartmentalizes the brain and is essential for proper nervous system function.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Within-host evolution of SARS-CoV-2 in an immunosuppressed COVID-19 patient as a source of immune escape variants

The origin of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern remains unclear. Here, we test whether intra-host virus evolution during persistent infections could be a contributing factor by characterizing the long-term SARS-CoV-2 infection dynamics in an immunosuppressed kidney transplant recipient. Applying RT-qPCR and next-generation sequencing (NGS) of sequential respiratory specimens, we identify several mutations in the viral genome late in infection. We demonstrate that a late viral isolate exhibiting genome mutations similar to those found in variants of concern first identified in UK, South Africa, and Brazil, can escape neutralization by COVID-19 antisera. Moreover, infection of susceptible mice with this patient's escape variant elicits protective immunity against re-infection with either the parental virus and the escape variant, as well as high neutralization titers against the alpha and beta SARS-CoV-2 variants, B.1.1.7 and B.1.351, demonstrating a considerable immune control against such variants of concern. Upon lowering immunosuppressive treatment, the patient generated spike-specific neutralizing antibodies and resolved the infection. Our results suggest that immunocompromised patients could be a source for the emergence of potentially harmful SARS-CoV-2 variants.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The origin and impeded dissemination of the DNA phosphorothioation system in prokaryotes

Phosphorothioate (PT) modification by the dnd gene cluster is the first identified DNA backbone modification and constitute an epigenetic system with multiple functions, including antioxidant ability, restriction modification, and virus resistance. Despite these advantages for hosting dnd systems, they are surprisingly distributed sporadically among contemporary prokaryotic genomes. To address this ecological paradox, we systematically investigate the occurrence and phylogeny of dnd systems, and they are suggested to have originated in ancient Cyanobacteria after the Great Oxygenation Event. Interestingly, the occurrence of dnd systems and prophages is significantly negatively correlated. Further, we experimentally confirm that PT modification activates the filamentous phage SW1 by altering the binding affinity of repressor and the transcription level of its encoding gene. Competition assays, concurrent epigenomic and transcriptomic sequencing subsequently show that PT modification affects the expression of a variety of metabolic genes, which reduces the competitive fitness of the marine bacterium Shewanella piezotolerans WP3. Our findings strongly suggest that a series of negative effects on microorganisms caused by dnd systems limit horizontal gene transfer, thus leading to their sporadic distribution. Overall, our study reveals putative evolutionary scenario of the dnd system and provides novel insights into the physiological and ecological influences of PT modification.
SCIENCE

