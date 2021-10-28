CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myanmar military uses systematic torture across country

By VICTORIA MILKO, KRISTEN GELINEAU - Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 7 days ago

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The soldiers in rural Myanmar twisted the young man’s skin with pliers and kicked him...

dallassun.com

Myanmar army retaliates, destroys hundreds of houses in Chin

On Friday, the Myanmar army blasted a restive western town, damaging hundreds of houses as part of a broader campaign on communities defying the military coup. Thantlang, in western Chin State, was shelled after a clash with a local self-defense unit. According to a local monitoring group, the Southeast Asian...
MILITARY
The Independent

Former US diplomat Bill Richardson meets Myanmar leader

Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson on a humanitarian mission to strife-torn Myanmar met Tuesday with the head of the Southeast Asian nation’s military-installed government.Myanmar’s Information Ministry said Richardson held discussions with Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing about prevention and control of COVID-19. Also present were the ministers of foreign affairs, health and international cooperation, it said. The meeting was shown on the evening news broadcast of state television MRTV.Richardson’s mission was announced Sunday by his office, which quoted him as saying he is “visiting the country to discuss pathways for the humanitarian delivery of...
U.S. POLITICS
KEYT

Myanmar skips ASEAN summit after its military ruler excluded

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Southeast Asian leaders have begun their annual summit without Myanmar amid a diplomatic standoff over the exclusion of the leader of the military-ruled nation from the group’s meetings. Myanmar skipped the three-day summit in protest after the Association of Southeast Asian Nations shut out its top general from its meetings. The group’s refusal to allow Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing to represent Myanmar at the summit was its harshest rebuke yet of the country’s military rulers since they ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in February. The military takeover in Myanmar triggered widespread protests and a violent crackdown by authorities. Security forces are estimated to have killed almost 1,200 civilians.
POLITICS
abc17news.com

Myanmar upset its military leader barred from regional meet

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military-installed government has challenged a pronouncement by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ barring its leader from attending next week’s annual summit of the regional bloc. It said the declaration issued by ASEAN chair Brunei violated the charter of the group, to which it belongs. A statement issued Friday by Myanmar’s Foreign Ministry detailed why it believed ASEAN had violated its own rules by taking such action. The 10-member ASEAN bloc acted after Myanmar refused to allow its special envoy to meet with ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi. She has been detained since Myanmar’s military seized power from her elected government in February.
WORLD
Shore News Network

Civil War Plagues Myanmar After Military Coup

Civil war has spread throughout Myanmar since the military junta overthrew the government in February, according to the departing U.N. envoy, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday. U.N. Special Envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener recommended sanctions against the junta leaders until they can be replaced with officials that want...
POLITICS
BBC

Military officers condemn CIA torture as a stain on America

Seven senior US officers serving on a military jury have rebuked the alleged CIA torture of a prisoner as "a stain on the moral fiber of America". A clemency letter from most of the panel, published by the New York Times, condemns the treatment of Majid Khan. Khan admits working...
MILITARY
The Independent

Sudan military orders 4 detained ministers released

Sudan s top general on Thursday ordered the release of four government ministers who were detained amid a coup last week, the country's state news agency reported. Moez Hadra, a defense lawyer for the deposed officials, said they have yet to be freed. Sudan's state news said that Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan had issued the decision for Hamza Baloul, minister of information and culture, Hashim Hasabel-Rasoul, minister of communications, Ali Gedou, minister of trade and international cooperation, and Youssef Adam, minister of youth and sports to be let go. Hadra's statement comes as the country's top generals and former civilian...
MILITARY
AFP

US journalist detained in Myanmar hit with third charge: lawyer

An American journalist detained for months by Myanmar's junta has been denied bail and hit with a third criminal charge, his lawyer told AFP on Thursday, drawing condemnation from Washington. Danny Fenster, managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, was held in May as he attempted to leave the country. He is on trial for allegedly encouraging dissent against the military and unlawful association, and faces six years in jail if convicted on both counts. At his latest hearing inside Yangon's Insein prison on Wednesday, "he was told another charge was added" for allegedly breaching immigration law, his lawyer Than Zaw Aung told AFP.
FOREIGN POLICY
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Iranian gunboats point machine guns, swarm US warship

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. Last week, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) deployed gunboats in the Sea of Oman and swarmed around the U.S. Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68). Footage of the encounter was...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Military Jury Slams Treatment of Terrorist Tortured at ‘Black Sites’

A week after sentencing a tortured terrorist to 26 years in prison, seven senior U.S. military officers penned a letter condemning the C.I.A.’s brutal treatment of him, calling it a “stain on the moral fiber of America,” reports The New York Times. Majid Khan, a Baltimore high school graduate who joined al Qaeda, testified Thursday at Guantánamo Bay about the horrific abuse he endured from C.I.A. agents at “black sites” abroad, including sexual abuse. “Mr. Khan was subjected to physical and psychological abuse well beyond approved enhanced interrogation techniques, instead being closer to torture performed by the most abusive regimes in modern history,” wrote the panel of officers. Khan had said he was tortured even after cooperating with interrogators. “This abuse was of no practical value in terms of intelligence, or any other tangible benefit to U.S. interests,” the officials said. “Instead, it is a stain on the moral fiber of America; the treatment of Mr. Khan in the hands of U.S. personnel should be a source of shame for the U.S. government.” The letter urged the senior Pentagon official in charge to grant Khan clemency, marking the first time such a request was made at Guantánamo Bay.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Ethiopian leader calls on citizens to defend his government as Tigray rebels make gains

Johannesburg — It's been nearly one year since Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops in to crush rebellious forces in the country's northern Tigray region. In that time Abiy's standing as a Nobel Peace Prize laureate for ending the war with neighboring Eritrea has been undermined, as those same troops have been accused of committing unspeakable atrocities.
POLITICS
AFP

US sees promise in Sudan protest 'restraint'

A US envoy on Tuesday applauded what he saw as restraint during Sudan's demonstrations against the military coup, seeing a hopeful sign for a peaceful return to civilian-backed rule. The United States had voiced alarm and warned Sudan's military not to use force ahead of mass protests called for Saturday over the October 25 ouster of the civilian leadership. Jeffrey Feltman, the US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, said that death toll of three was "far too many" but added, "We also commend those members of security forces who exercised restraint and upheld their obligations to respect human rights." Feltman said demonstrators also showed restraint by mostly avoiding sensitive military sites.
PROTESTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

UN report says Ethiopia's war marked by 'extreme brutality'

GENEVA (AP) — All sides in Ethiopia’s yearlong war in the Tigray region have committed abuses marked by “extreme brutality” that could amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity, the U.N. human rights chief said Wednesday, noting “the big numbers of violations” are linked to Ethiopian forces and those from neighboring Eritrea.
UNITED NATIONS
The Independent

US envoy urges Sudan general to restore civilian-led govt

A senior U.S. diplomat on Tuesday urged Sudan’s top general to restore the country's civilian-led government as mediation efforts pressed on to resolve the civilian-military dispute that was capped by last week’s coup in the African nation.U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffery Feltman said Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan should allow Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and his Cabinet to resume their work and release government officials and politicians detained in connection with the takeover.Hamdok has been under house arrest since the military takeover, led by Burhan, though he has been allowed to meet with visiting foreign mediators. The...
WORLD
The Independent

Israel tests massive inflatable missile detection system

Israel said Wednesday it has begun testing a massive inflatable missile detection system designed to hover at high altitudes and detect long-range threats.Israel already boasts an array of sophisticated missile defenses, which were used successfully during the 11-day Gaza war this year.The High Availability Aerostat System resembles a giant blimp or zeppelin. The Defense Ministry says it's one of the world's largest systems of its kind. It was developed in cooperation with a subsidiary of state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries and TCOM, a U.S. aerostat manufacturer. Israel has moved aggressively in recent years to counter potential threats from Iran ...
MILITARY
AFP

US to sell advanced air-to-air missiles to Saudi Arabia

The US State Department announced the approval Thursday of the sale of $650 million worth of air-to-air missiles to Saudi Arabia to help the country protect itself from drone attacks. A State Department spokesperson said the Saudis have already been able to use the missiles to intercept unmanned aircraft that threatened both Saudi and US forces inside the country, mainly from Yemen.
MILITARY

