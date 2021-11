The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. In the last few years we have witnessed explosive growth in the crypto NFT market. In the third quarter of 2021 alone, sales in the market jumped to a staggering $10.7 billion – an eightfold increase over the second quarter. Much of that growth is being fueled by speculators buying and selling static NFTs in the hopes of earning massive returns on resales. All the while, a variety of industries have looked for ways to develop new products that make use of NFTs, to varying degrees of success.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO