Save the best part of the citrus for later and use it to amp up your dishes. How often do you cut a lemon or lime in half, squeeze out the juice, and then throw the rest away? Or peel an orange to snack on and then get rid of the peel? I would say the best part is wasted! We’re all about getting the most out of our ingredients, and much like cheese, egg whites, and wine, citrus zest can be frozen so you can have it on hand whenever you need it.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO