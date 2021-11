By Reena BhardwajWashington [US], November 4 (ANI): Travellers fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with Covaxin have been given the green light to enter the US from November 8. Talking to ANI over updating the approved travel list for Covaxin, CDC press officer, Scott Pauley said, "CDC's travel guidance applies to FDA approved or authorized and WHO Emergency Use Listing vaccines and encompasses any new vaccines that may be added to either of those lists over time."The last-minute addition comes less than one week before the US launches its new travel system, which grants entry to foreign travellers who have received a vaccine that has been approved for emergency use by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or WHO.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 18 HOURS AGO