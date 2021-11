Recently, my 75-year-old aunt told me the story of walking from her elementary school to the VFW down the street to be among the first children to receive the polio vaccine in 1954. My grandmother and great aunt watched from the kitchen window of their shared three-family house in Providence as my aunt and her cousin made the short trek with their class to get a poke in the arm and a polio pioneer pin that my aunt still keeps in her jewelry box. She recalls later being told that my grandmother and great aunt feared they were sending their daughters to be guinea pigs in an experiment that could go terribly wrong. But the fear of polio was greater. And it seemed at the time to be the right and patriotic thing to do.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 6 DAYS AGO