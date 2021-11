For a lot of the carnival aspects that combat sports provides, the intentions are fairly clear. Put Bob Sapp and Akebono in the ring together and the results may be a tragicomic disaster, but it also feeds the curiosity of what will happen when two incredibly large men come to blows. A promotion like Fight Circus may be taking that idea to its logical extreme, with bouts like a 3 vs. 1 featuring a super heavyweight Muay Thai champ, taking on a featherweight MMA fighter with the help of two random dudes with no training at all, but the root curiosity behind the experiment remains.

