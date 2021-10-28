CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Explainer – Who faces legal liability in ‘Rust’ shooting case?

By Reuters
 7 days ago
(Reuters) – Lawsuits seeking to assign civil liability in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins would be most likely to name the “Rust” crew member who inspected the gun, the assistant director who handed it to actor Alec Baldwin and possibly others in the production company, experts said on...

Related
AFP

Man who handed Baldwin loaded gun breaks silence

The crew member who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded gun that killed a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" expressed his shock and sadness Monday, in his first public comments since the tragedy. David Halls' role in the accident on the New Mexico set of a 19th-century Western last month has been under scrutiny after he told police he had failed to fully check the firearm before the fatal incident. In a statement to the New York Post on Monday, Halls said he is "shocked and saddened" by the death of Halyna Hutchins, but did not directly address the shooting or his role. "Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I've worked with, but also a friend," wrote Halls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IndieWire

Moments Before ‘Rust’ Shooting, Alec Baldwin Was Told His Gun Did Not Contain Live Rounds, Police Say

Court documents published Friday reveal the first official account of the shooting on the New Mexico set of “Rust.” They suggest that neither Baldwin nor the first assistant director were aware the gun contained a live round up until the moment Baldwin pulled the trigger, fatally wounding cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. The information, first published by the Santa Fe Reporter, comes from a search warrant affidavit that was obtained by the newspaper from a local court. Additionally, IndieWire has obtained the “Rust” call sheet from Thursday, the day of the shooting, that details the weapons that were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
enstarz.com

[BREAKING] Alec Baldwin 'Rust' Set Commited Gun Safety Violations; Arrest Warrants Up In The Air?

A new document seemingly answers whether someone from "Rust" would be charged following the shooting incident. All the warrants related to the "Rust" movie set accident revealed that the set's working condition ultimately failed in following the film industry standards for gun safety. As a result, it caused the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
Rust
Who’s responsible for the ‘Rust’ shooting?

Even on a movie set, personally checking a gun for live ammo before pointing it at someone is the absolute bare minimum of personal responsibility." On Oct. 21, actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed one person, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and wounded another, director Joel Souza, on the set of “Rust,” a Western film he was making in New Mexico.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Potential legal woes mount after ‘Rust’ shooting tragedy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alec Baldwin the actor, who pulled the trigger on a prop gun while filming “Rust” in New Mexico and unwittingly killed a cinematographer and injured a director, likely won’t be held criminally or civilly liable for the tragedy. But Alec Baldwin the producer might be, along...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OPINION: Who's to blame for the 'Rust' shooting?

On Oct. 21, actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed one person (cinematographer Halyna Hutchins) and wounded another (director Joel Souza) on the set of "Rust," a western film he was making in New Mexico. Reportage generally describes the shooting as an "accident," but it wasn't. There are two kinds of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Explainer: Who faces legal liability in 'Rust' shooting case?

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Lawsuits seeking to assign civil liability in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins would be most likely to name the "Rust" crew member who inspected the gun, the assistant director who handed it to actor Alec Baldwin and possibly others in the production company, experts said on Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
'Rust' shooting may have been sabotage, say armorer's lawyers

Lawyers representing the woman who loaded Alec Baldwin's gun said an act of "sabotage" by disgruntled crew members may have caused the tragic shooting on the set of "Rust." Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was the armorer in charge of weapons on the Western movie set in New Mexico, where Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer last month after being told his firearm was safe. Her lawyers told the "Today" program, on the US network NBC, that Gutierrez-Reed had loaded the gun with ammunition from a box of dummy, or inert, rounds and had "no idea" where the live round that killed Halyna Hutchins came from. "We're assuming somebody put the live round in that box -- which if you think about that, the person who put the live round in the box of dummy rounds had to have the purpose of sabotaging this set," said Jason Bowles.
PUBLIC SAFETY
