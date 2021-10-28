CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most parents don't plan to vaccinate young children against Covid-19 right away, KFF survey finds

By Jen Christensen
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
The majority of parents say they will not get their younger children vaccinated right away, according to the survey published Thursday from the Kaiser Family...

CNN

Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations

(CNN) — A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain." "I've got neuropathy on, you know, on a whole different level where I can't feel my hands and my feet," he told Page Six. "But if I stepped on a pebble, it's like I go through the roof."
CELEBRITIES
WTOV 9

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Fully vaccinated Florida father, 58 - whose family said he had NO pre-existing conditions - dies of COVID-19 after spending a month in the hospital

A fully vaccinated Florida father has died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying conditions, according to his family. Vincent Konidare, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed way on September 19 after spending a month in the hospital battling the disease. This in spite of the fact that Konidare had received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
theeastcountygazette.com

COVID Vaccine Approval Will Endanger Over Millions Of Young Children

The Children’s Health Defense CHD Chief Science Officer has disclosed that “Conversely, according to Pfizer’s own study trial data, the chance of death in children from the Pfizer vaccine is 107 times higher than death due to COVID,”. In yesterday’s meeting, VRBPAC members considered whether it would be appropriate to...
KIDS
HuffingtonPost

Actor Kristy Swanson, Who Spread Virus Misinformation, Is Hospitalized With COVID-19

Actor Kristy Swanson, the original “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” said Monday she has been hospitalized in New Jersey after contracting COVID-19. “Prayers for me please. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I’m in good spirits and in great hands,” she tweeted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Times

Biden administration ignores adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccinations

Follow the science. That is what the Biden administration promised to do regarding COVID-19. However, the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Food and Drug Administration have all been dismissive of doctor concerns mandatory vaccinations are the exact wrong policy prescription. Late last month, Dr. Patricia Lee,...
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, Dr. Fauci Says Here's When You Can Get a Booster

If you got your COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year, you're likely antsy about getting that booster dose to ensure you have optimal protection from the coronavirus. But right now, only a select group of people who got one vaccine—Pfizer—can do so. It's been just two and a half weeks since Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky, MD, endorsed the recommendation to offer the Pfizer booster to certain groups of people in the U.S., but for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients, it probably feels like a lifetime. The development left those who were vaccinated with the other two shots wondering when it will be their turn. And now, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief medical adviser, has given us a clear timeline for authorization of Moderna and Johnson.& Johnson boosters. Read on to find out exactly when you can roll up your sleeves for another dose of those two vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
NBC Chicago

Potential COVID Vaccine Side Effects for Kids Under 12: What Parents Need to Know

Some parents are eagerly awaiting the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for kids age 5 through 11, with the Centers for Disease Control's approval possible as early as Tuesday. Others remain hesitant, worried about serious side effects and the possibility of longterm impacts. Doctors, however, overwhelmingly assert the benefits of vaccinating children are clear and outweigh the risks.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Knowridge Science Report

Vaccines may not prevent severe COVID-19 in these people

In a new study from Regenstrief Institute, researchers found that COVID-19 vaccines are less effective at protecting against COVID-19-associated hospitalizations in people who are immunocompromised. In general, immunocompromised individuals are at an increased risk for severe COVID-19 outcomes. These findings indicate that while two-doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are beneficial...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

CNN

