Severe weather shifts to the Southeast

Hello Everyone! Another frost advisory to start the day and expect another tomorrow morning. Adding to that frost potential Friday A.M. we’ve already been alerted that a Freeze Warning has been issued for Montgomery County. To me, that says Freeze Warmings may migrate across the state. Time will tell but clearly the unseasonably chilly airmass here, right now, is staying around a bit longer. Not unlike yesterday, we will have mostly but not totally clear skies this day, and temperatures mostly maxing out in the low mid 50’s. Our forecast high later is 53°. The thermometer will rise slowly into...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO