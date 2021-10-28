CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Moscow shuts most workplaces as infections, deaths soar

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZZjEN_0cfADqlz00
Virus Outbreak Russia Customers sit in the Dizengof/99 restaurant in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Officials in Moscow ordered a shutdown period to begin Thursday, with gyms, most entertainment venues, stores and schools to be closed for 11 days. Restaurants and cafes will only be open for takeout or delivery orders, leaving food stores and pharmacies to continue to stay open during the period. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) (Pavel Golovkin)

MOSCOW — (AP) — The Russian capital on Thursday started a nonworking period intended to stem coronavirus infections as new daily cases and deaths from COVID-19 surged to all-time highs.

The government coronavirus task force reported 1,159 deaths in 24 hours, the largest daily tally since the pandemic began. The country's official death toll from the pandemic, by far the highest in Europe, now stands at 235,057,

To slow the spread of the virus, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a nonworking period from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7, when most state organizations and private businesses are to suspend operations. He encouraged the most affected regions to start sooner, and some ordered most of their residents off work earlier this week.

Moscow followed Thursday, shutting kindergartens, schools, gyms, entertainment venues and most stores, and allowing restaurants and cafes to only provide service for takeout or delivery. Food stores, pharmacies and companies operating key infrastructure remained open.

Access to museums, theaters, concert halls and other venues is limited to people holding digital codes on their smartphones to prove they have been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19, a practice that will remain in place after Nov. 7.

Putin has also instructed local officials to close nightclubs and other entertainment venues, and ordered unvaccinated people older than 60 to stay home.

The number of new daily cases in Russia rose by 40,096 on Thursday, topping a previous record reached earlier this week. The government hopes that the nonworking period will help curb the spread by keeping most people out of offices and public transportation.

But many Russians quickly sought to take advantage of the time for a seaside vacation ahead of the long winter season.

The worried authorities in southern Russia moved to shut down entertainment venues and limit access to restaurants and bars to prevent a spike in infections. The sales of package tours to Egypt and Turkey also jumped.

Authorities have blamed the surging contagion and deaths on the laggard pace of vaccination. Only about 49 million Russians — about a third of the country’s nearly 146 million people — are fully vaccinated.

Russia was the first country in the world to authorize a coronavirus vaccine in August 2020, proudly naming the shot Sputnik V after the first artificial satellite to showcase the country's scientific prowess. But the vaccination campaign has slumped amid widespread public skepticism blamed on conflicting signals from authorities.

Putin has deplored Russians’ vaccine hesitancy. “There are just two options for everyone — to get sick, or receive a vaccine," he said last week. "And there is no way to walk between the raindrops.”

Regional officials have made shots mandatory for certain categories of workers, but Putin rejected proposals to make them compulsory for everyone, emphasizing that they should remain voluntary.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that authorities would continue efforts to persuade Russians to get immunized until the goal of attaining collective immunity is achieved.

“This is an ongoing campaign that must and is being carried out on a permanent basis,” Peskov said, dismissing a newspaper report alleging that authorities plan to relaunch a campaign promoting vaccination. “We need to persuade everyone.”

Asked if the Kremlin might eventually make vaccines mandatory, Peskov said only that authorities would closely monitor the numbers.

“We will see how the situation evolves,” Peskov said during a conference call with reporters. “For now, the numbers don’t give grounds for optimism.”

__

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
hngn.com

Vladimir Putin Defends Joe Biden's Decision To Withdraw US Troops From Afghanistan as Russia Ponders on Removing Taliban From Terrorist List

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that Joe Biden was correct in withdrawing American soldiers from Afghanistan, but he criticized the "mess" that was left behind. Following the Taliban's takeover of power and the expulsion of most Western diplomats from Kabul, Moscow has been attempting to strengthen its influence in Afghanistan.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Peskov
IBTimes

Pentagon Watches Possible Russian Troop Buildup Near Ukraine

The Pentagon is monitoring the Ukraine region closely amid reports of a new buildup of Russian troops on the country's border, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Monday. According to The Washington Post, US officials are concerned over unexplained movements of Russian military units in the area. Videos posted on social...
MILITARY
The Atlantic

Russia Took Advantage While the West Slept

This month marks the first anniversary of the cease-fire in the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the second between the two countries over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the southern Caucasus. The first war ended in 1994, also with a cease-fire. Then the two sides agreed that the United...
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin urges development of new hypersonic missiles, lasers

Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the country's arms manufacturers Wednesday to develop even more advanced hypersonic missiles and high-energy lasers to maintain the country's edge in military technologies. Speaking during a meeting with officials, Putin hailed the new weapons, such as the Avangard and Kinzhal hypersonic weapons and the Peresvet laser system as a “breakthrough" that “ensured Russia's military security for many years and even decades.”The Russian military has said that the Avangard is capable of flying 27 times faster than the speed of sound and making sharp maneuvers on its way to target to dodge the enemy’s missile...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moscow#Infectious Diseases#Restaurants#Nightclub#Ap#Russians
abc17news.com

Moscow closing schools, many businesses as virus deaths soar

MOSCOW (AP) — Moscow authorities have announced plans to shut restaurants, movie theaters and many retail stories for 11 days starting Oct. 28 as Russia registered the highest daily numbers of coronavirus infections and deaths since the pandemic began. The government coronavirus task force reported 36,339 new confirmed infections and 1,036 deaths in the past 24 hours. That brought Russia’s death toll to 227,389, by far the highest in Europe. Schools and kindergartens will also be closed during that period, and most state organizations and private businesses will halt work. Restaurants and cafes will be limited to takeout or delivery orders during that period, although food stores and pharmacies can stay open.
EDUCATION
Derrick

Russia marks another daily deaths record as infections soar

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Friday recorded another record of daily coronavirus deaths as authorities hoped to stem contagion by keeping most people off work. The government’s coronavirus task force reported 1,163 deaths in 24 hours, the largest daily number since the pandemic began. The latest deaths brought the total toll to 236,220, by far the highest in Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Russia's infections, deaths soar to pandemic's highest

Russia on Thursday registered the highest daily numbers of new coronavirus infections and deaths since the start of the pandemic as the authorities hoped to slow the spread by introducing a nonworking week. The government coronavirus task force reported 36,339 new confirmed infections and 1,036 deaths in the past 24 hours that brought Russia’s death toll to 227,389 — by far the highest in Europe Russia’s daily infections have been surging for weeks and coronavirus mortality numbers topped 1,000 for the first time over the weekend amid low vaccination rates, lax public attitudes toward taking precautions and the government’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Russia
Country
Egypt
AFP

Ukraine denies Russia border build-up as defence minister quits

Ukraine has denied reports of a Russian military build-up near its eastern border that raised fears of a new escalation in fighting with pro-Moscow separatists. The statement came hours before a government official said Tuesday that Ukraine's Defence Minister Andriy Taran had resigned -- reportedly on health grounds. Taran, who had led the ministry since March 2020, has not commented on his resignation, a decision which parliament must ratify amid reports of an impending wider cabinet reshuffle. The 66-year-old Taran "has complaints about his health", the leader of President Volodymyr Zelensky's faction in parliament, Davyd Arakhamiia, told reporters.
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukrainians protest against vaccination as COVID cases soar

More than a thousand people blocked several streets in the center of the Ukrainian capital Wednesday, protesting against COVID-19 vaccine certificates and state-imposed restrictions aimed at halting the spread of the coronavirus. The protesters, mostly women and young people, didn’t wear masks and held up signs reading “Say No to COVID Passports”, “Say No to COVID Genocide” in front of the Ukrainian parliament building in Kyiv The rally comes in response to restrictions that require teachers, government employees and other workers to get fully vaccinated by Nov. 8 or have their salaries suspended. Last week, Ukrainian authorities also...
PROTESTS
The Independent

In Russia, COVID-19 surge shows no signs of abating

Daily coronavirus cases and deaths in Russia remained at all-time highs Wednesday as more regions announced extending existing restrictions in an effort to tame the country's unrelenting surge of infections. Russia's state coronavirus task force reported over 40,000 new confirmed cases from a day earlier, the most since the start of the pandemic. It was the fifth time in seven days that the country set a daily case record. The task force also reported 1,189 deaths, another daily record. Russia is five days into a nationwide non-working period that the government introduced to curb the spread of the virus....
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Unity Day: Putin proclaims Crimea forever a part of Russia

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin marked the national Unity Day holiday with a trip to Crimea, declaring the region will always be a part of Russia. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 in the wake of the overthrow of Ukraine’s Kremlin-friendly president, a move that Western countries regard as illegitimate.
SOCIETY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Russia, Belarus agree to integrate gas, financial markets

MOSCOW — (AP) — The presidents of Russia and Belarus signed an array of measures Thursday to deepen the integration of the two countries but stop short of a full merger. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko approved the integration measures during a meeting in Minsk of the bilateral Supreme State Council for the union state; Putin participated by video link from Russia-annexed Crimea.
ECONOMY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
97K+
Followers
73K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy