Tunable vertical ferroelectricity and domain walls by interlayer sliding in Î²-ZrI

Chemistry

Tunable vertical ferroelectricity and domain walls by interlayer sliding in β-ZrI

By Xiaonan Ma

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVertical ferroelectricity where a net dipole moment appears as a result of in-plane ionic displacements has gained enormous attention following its discovery in transition metal dichalcogenides. Based on first-principles calculations, we report on the evidence of robust vertical ferroelectricity upon interlayer sliding in layered semiconducting Î²-ZrI2, a sister material of polar...





Reversible magnetic spiral domain

The various spiral structures that exist in nature inspire humanity because of their morphological beauty, and spiral structures are used in various fields, including architecture, engineering, and art. Spiral structures have their own winding directions, and in most spirals, it is difficult to reverse the predetermined winding direction. Here, we show that a rotating spiral exists in magnetic systems for which the winding direction can be easily reversed. A magnetization vector basically has a spiral motion combining a precessional and a damping motion. The application of these basic mechanics to a system composed of magnetic vectors that are affected by a radial current and the Dzyaloshinskii"“Moriya interaction forms the rotating magnetic spiral. The winding direction of the magnetic spiral has its own stability, but the direction can be changed using an external magnetic field. This magnetic spiral has a finite size, and the magnetic domain is destroyed at the edge of the spiral, which can create magnetic skyrmions.
PHYSICS


Stacking the deck - Layers of crystalline nanosheets enable tunable electronic properties

(Nanowerk News) Boron is a versatile non-metal element, but until the last five years, chemists have only theorized about the useful properties and applications of two-dimensional (2D) boron-containing materials. In a study published this month in the Journal of Materials Chemistry A ("Crystalline boron monosulfide nanosheets with tunable bandgaps"), a...
CHEMISTRY


Quantifying cell-generated forces: Poisson's ratio matters

Quantifying mechanical forces generated by cellular systems has led to key insights into a broad range of biological phenomena from cell adhesion to immune cell activation. Traction force microscopy (TFM), the most widely employed force measurement methodology, fundamentally relies on knowledge of the force-displacement relationship and mechanical properties of the substrate. Together with the elastic modulus, the Poisson's ratio is a basic material property that to date has largely been overlooked in TFM. Here, we evaluate the sensitivity of TFM to Poisson's ratio by employing a series of computer simulations and experimental data analysis. We demonstrate how applying the correct Poisson's ratio is important for accurate force reconstruction and develop a framework for the determination of error levels resulting from the misestimation of the Poisson's ratio. In addition, we provide experimental estimation of the Poisson's ratios of elastic substrates commonly applied in TFM. Our work thus highlights the role of Poisson's ratio underpinning cellular force quantification studied across many biological systems.
SCIENCE

Weyl


Biomimetic enantioselective synthesis of Î²,Î²-difluoro-Î±-amino acid derivatives

Although utilization of fluorine compounds has a long history, synthesis of chiral fluorinated amino acid derivatives with structural diversity and high stereoselectivity is still very appealing and challenging. Here, we report a biomimetic study of enantioselective [1,3]-proton shift of Î²,Î²-difluoro-Î±-imine amides catalyzed by chiral quinine derivatives. A wide range of corresponding Î²,Î²-difluoro-Î±-amino amides were achieved in good yields with high enantioselectivities. The optically pure Î²,Î²-difluoro-Î±-amino acid derivatives were further obtained, which have high application values in the synthesis of fluoro peptides, fluoro amino alcohols and other valuable fluorine-containing molecules.
CHEMISTRY


Heterostrain-enabled dynamically tunable moirÃ© superlattice in twisted bilayer graphene

The ability to precisely control moirÃ© patterns in two-dimensional materials has enabled the realization of unprecedented physical phenomena including Mott insulators, unconventional superconductivity, and quantum emission. Along with the twist angle, the application of independent strain in each layer of stacked two-dimensional materials-termed heterostrain-has become a powerful means to manipulate the moirÃ© potential landscapes. Recent experimental studies have demonstrated the possibility of continuously tuning the twist angle and the resulting physical properties. However, the dynamic control of heterostrain that allows the on-demand manipulation of moirÃ© superlattices has yet to be experimentally realized. Here, by harnessing the weak interlayer van der Waals bonding in twisted bilayer graphene devices, we demonstrate the realization of dynamically tunable heterostrain of up to 1.3%. Polarization-resolved Raman spectroscopy confirmed the existence of substantial heterostrain by presenting triple G peaks arising from the independently strained graphene layers. Theoretical calculations revealed that the distorted moirÃ© patterns via heterostrain can significantly alter the electronic structure of twisted bilayer graphene, allowing the emergence of multiple absorption peaks ranging from near-infrared to visible spectral ranges. Our experimental demonstration presents a new degree of freedom towards the dynamic modulation of moirÃ© superlattices, holding the promise to unveil unprecedented physics and applications of stacked two-dimensional materials.
CHEMISTRY


Accelerating charge transfer via nonconjugated polyelectrolyte interlayers toward efficient versatile photoredox catalysis

One of the challenges for high-efficiency single-component-based photoredox catalysts is the low charge transfer and extraction due to the high recombination rate. Here, we demonstrate a strategy to precisely control the charge separation and transport efficiency of the catalytic host by introducing electron or hole extraction interlayers to improve the catalytic efficiency. We use simple and easily available non-conjugated polyelectrolytes (NCPs) (i.e., polyethyleneimine, PEI; poly(allylamine hydrochloride), PAH) to form interlayers, wherein such NCPs consist of the nonconjugated backbone with charge transporting functional groups. Taking CdS as examples, it is shown that although PEI and PAH are insulators and therefore do not have the ability to conduct electricity, they can form good electron or hole transport extraction layers due to the higher charge-transfer kinetics of pendant groups along the backbones, thereby greatly improving the charge transfer capability of CdS. Consequently, the resultant PEI-/PAH-functionalized nanocomposites exhibit significantly enhanced and versatile photoredox catalysis.
CHEMISTRY


Negative inotropic mechanisms of Î²-cardiotoxin in cardiomyocytes by depression of myofilament ATPase activity without activation of the classical Î²-adrenergic pathway

Beta-cardiotoxin (Î²-CTX) from the king cobra venom (Ophiophagus hannah) was previously proposed as a novel Î²-adrenergic blocker. However, the involvement of Î²-adrenergic signaling by this compound has never been elucidated. The objectives of this study were to investigate the underlying mechanisms of Î²-CTX as a Î²-blocker and its association with the Î²-adrenergic pathway. The effects of Î²-CTX on isolated cardiac myocyte functions, calcium homeostasis, the phosphorylation level of targeted proteins, and the myofibrillar ATPase activity were studied. Healthy Sprague Dawley rats were used for cardiomyocytes isolation. Like propranolol, Î²-CTX attenuated the cardiomyocyte inotropy and calcium transient alterations as induced by isoproterenol stimulation. In contrast, these effects were not observed in forskolin-treated cells. Interestingly, cardiomyocytes treated with Î²-CTX showed no changes in phosphorylation level at any PKA-targeted sites in the myofilaments as demonstrated in Western blot analysis. The skinned fibers study revealed no change in myofilament kinetics by Î²-CTX. However, this protein exhibited the direct inhibition of myofibrillar ATPase activity with calcium de-sensitization of the enzyme. In summary, the negative inotropic mechanism of Î²-CTX was discovered. Î²-CTX exhibits an atypical Î²-blocker mechanism. These properties of Î²-CTX may benefit in developing a novel agent aid to treat hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.
SCIENCE
#Science And Technology#Domain Wall#Ferro


Mitochondrial matrix protein C14orf159 attenuates colorectal cancer metastasis by suppressing Wnt/Î²-catenin signalling

The mechanisms underlying metastasis of colorectal cancer (CRC) remain unclear. C14orf159 is a mitochondrial matrix protein converting d-glutamate to 5-oxo-d-proline. Other metabolic functions of C14orf159, especially on mitochondrial metabolism, and its contribution to CRC metastasis, are not elucidated. Methods. Metabolome analysis by gas chromatography-mass spectrometry, RNA-sequencing analysis, flow cytometry, migration...
CANCER


Evidence for the formation of two types of oxygen interstitials in neutron-irradiated Î±-AlO single crystals

Due to unique optical/mechanical properties and significant resistance to harsh radiation environments, corundum (Î±-Al2O3) is considered as a promising candidate material for windows and diagnostics in forthcoming fusion reactors. However, its properties are affected by radiation-induced (predominantly, by fast neutrons) structural defects. In this paper, we analyze thermal stability and recombination kinetics of primary Frenkel defects in anion sublattice"‰âˆ’"‰the F-type electronic centers and complementary oxygen interstitials in fast-neutron-irradiated corundum single crystals. Combining precisely measured thermal annealing kinetics for four types of primary radiation defects (neutral and charged Frenkel pairs) and the advanced model of chemical reactions, we have demonstrated for the first time a co-existence of the two types of interstitial defectsÂ "“Â neutral O atoms and negatively charged O- ions (with attributed optical absorption bands peaked at energies of 6.5Â eV and 5.6Â eV, respectively). From detailed analysis of interrelated kinetics of four oxygen-related defects, we extracted their diffusion parameters (interstitials serve as mobile recombination partners) required for the future prediction of secondary defect-induced reactions and, eventually, material radiation tolerance.
CHEMISTRY


Inhibition of TGF-Î² repairs spinal cord injury by attenuating EphrinB2 expressing through inducing miR-484 from fibroblast

Spinal cord injury (SCI) can lead to severe loss of motor and sensory function with high disability and mortality. The effective treatment of SCI remains unknown. Here we find systemic injection of TGF-Î² neutralizing antibody induces the protection of axon growth, survival of neurons, and functional recovery, whereas erythropoietin-producing hepatoma interactor B2 (EphrinB2) expression and fibroblasts distribution are attenuated. Knockout of TGF-Î² type II receptor in fibroblasts can also decrease EphrinB2 expression and improve spinal cord injury recovery. Moreover, miR-488 was confirmed to be the most upregulated gene related to EphrinB2 releasing in fibroblasts after SCI and miR-488 initiates EphrinB2 expression and physical barrier building through MAPK signaling after SCI. Our study points toward elevated levels of active TGF-Î² as inducer and promoters of fibroblasts distribution, fibrotic scar formation, and EphrinB2 expression, and deletion of global TGF-Î² or the receptor of TGF-Î² in Col1Î±2 lineage fibroblasts significantly improve functional recovery after SCI, which suggest that TGF-Î² might be a therapeutic target in SCI.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS


Microglia-specific overexpression of Î±-synuclein leads to severe dopaminergic neurodegeneration by phagocytic exhaustion and oxidative toxicity

Recent findings in human samples and animal models support the involvement of inflammation in the development of Parkinson's disease. Nevertheless, it is currently unknown whether microglial activation constitutes a primary event in neurodegeneration. We generated a new mouse model by lentiviral-mediated selective Î±-synuclein (Î±SYN) accumulation in microglial cells. Surprisingly, these mice developed progressive degeneration of dopaminergic (DA) neurons without endogenous Î±SYN aggregation. Transcriptomics and functional assessment revealed that Î±SYN-accumulating microglial cells developed a strong reactive state with phagocytic exhaustion and excessive production of oxidative and proinflammatory molecules. This inflammatory state created a molecular feed-forward vicious cycle between microglia and IFNÎ³-secreting immune cells infiltrating the brain parenchyma. Pharmacological inhibition of oxidative and nitrosative molecule production was sufficient to attenuate neurodegeneration. These results suggest that Î±SYN accumulation in microglia induces selective DA neuronal degeneration by promoting phagocytic exhaustion, an excessively toxic environment and the selective recruitment of peripheral immune cells.
SCIENCE
Country
Japan

Science

Chemistry

Computer Science


Effects of surface treatments on flux tunable transmon qubits

One of the main limitations in state-of-the art solid-state quantum processors is qubit decoherence and relaxation due to noise from adsorbates on surfaces, impurities at interfaces, and material defects. For the field to advance towards full fault-tolerant quantum computing, a better understanding of these microscopic noise sources is therefore needed. Here, we use an ultra-high vacuum package to study the impact of vacuum loading, UV-light exposure, and ion irradiation treatments on relaxation and coherence times, as well as slow parameter fluctuations of flux tunable superconducting transmon qubits. The treatments studied do not significantly impact the relaxation rate Î“1 and the echo decay rate \({{{\Gamma }}}_{2,{{{\rm{SS}}}}}^{{{{\rm{e}}}}}\) at the sweet spot, except for Ne ion bombardment which reduces Î“1. In contrast, flux noise parameters are improved by removing magnetic adsorbates from the chip surfaces with UV-light and NH3 treatments. Additionally, we demonstrate that SF6 ion bombardment can be used to adjust qubit frequencies in situ and post-fabrication without affecting qubit relaxation and coherence times at the sweet spot.
COMPUTERS


Ferroelectric 2D ice under graphene confinement

We here report on the direct observation of ferroelectric properties of water ice in its 2D phase. Upon nanoelectromechanical confinement between two graphene layers, water forms a 2D ice phase at room temperature that exhibits a strong and permanent dipole which depends on the previously applied field, representing clear evidence for ferroelectric ordering. Characterization of this permanent polarization with respect to varying water partial pressure and temperature reveals the importance of forming a monolayer of 2D ice for ferroelectric ordering which agrees with ab-initio and molecular dynamics simulations conducted. The observed robust ferroelectric properties of 2D ice enable novel nanoelectromechanical devices that exhibit memristive properties. A unique bipolar mechanical switching behavior is observed where previous charging history controls the transition voltage between low-resistance and high-resistance state. This advance enables the realization of rugged, non-volatile, mechanical memory exhibiting switching ratios of 106, 4"‰bit storage capabilities and no degradation after 10,000 switching cycles.
PHYSICS


Plasmon-induced transparency sensor for detection of minuscule refractive index changes in ultra-low index materials

Detection of low-index materials such as aerogels and also detection of refractive index variations in these materials is still a challenging task. Here, a high figure of merit (FOM) sensor based on plasmon-induced transparency (PIT) is proposed for the detection of aerogel refractive index changes. In the proposed PIT sensor, the transparency window in an opaque region arises from the coupling between surface plasmon polariton (SPP) mode and planar waveguide mode. By comprising sub-wavelength grating (SWG) in the planar waveguide region, the maximum of the electric field of waveguide occurs in a low index media. This facilitates detection of the aerogels when they are used as the low index material (sensing material). Application of the subwavelength grating waveguide also improves the sensitivity of the sensor by a factor of six compared to a conventional structure with a homogenous waveguide. The proposed structure has a quality factor of Q"‰â‰¥"‰1800, and a reflection of 86%, and can detect the refractive index changes as low as Î”n"‰="‰0.002 (around n"‰="‰1.0). The lineshape, Q-factor, and resonant wavelength of the transparency spectrum can be controlled by tailoring the structural parameters. Our work also has potential application in switching, filtering, and spectral shaping.
SCIENCE


The hereditary mutation G51D unlocks a distinct fibril strain transmissible to wild-type Î±-synuclein

Î±-Synuclein (Î±-Syn) can form different fibril strains with distinct polymorphs and neuropathologies, which is associated with the clinicopathological variability in synucleinopathies. How different Î±-syn fibril strains are produced and selected under disease conditions remains poorly understood. In this study, we show that the hereditary mutation G51D induces Î±-syn to form a distinct fibril strain in vitro. The cryogenic electron microscopy (cryo-EM) structure of the G51D fibril strain was determined at 2.96"‰Ã… resolution. The G51D fibril displays a relatively small and extended serpentine fold distinct from other Î±-syn fibril structures. Moreover, we show by cryo-EM that wild-type (WT) Î±-syn can assembly into the G51D fibril strain via cross-seeding with G51D fibrils. Our study reveals a distinct structure of G51D fibril strain triggered by G51D mutation but feasibly adopted by both WT and G51D Î±-syn, which suggests the cross-seeding and strain selection of WT and mutant Î±-syn in familial Parkinson's disease (fPD).
SCIENCE


Sensory-motor cortices shape functional connectivity dynamics in the human brain

Large-scale biophysical circuit models provide mechanistic insights into the micro-scale and macro-scale properties of brain organization that shape complex patterns of spontaneous brain activity. We developed a spatially heterogeneous large-scale dynamical circuit model that allowed for variation in local synaptic properties across the human cortex. Here we show that parameterizing local circuit properties with both anatomical and functional gradients generates more realistic static and dynamic resting-state functional connectivity (FC). Furthermore, empirical and simulated FC dynamics demonstrates remarkably similar sharp transitions in FC patterns, suggesting the existence of multiple attractors. Time-varying regional fMRI amplitude may track multi-stability in FC dynamics. Causal manipulation of the large-scale circuit model suggests that sensory-motor regions are a driver of FC dynamics. Finally, the spatial distribution of sensory-motor drivers matches the principal gradient of gene expression that encompasses certain interneuron classes, suggesting that heterogeneity in excitation-inhibition balance might shape multi-stability in FC dynamics.


Elevating density functional theory to chemical accuracy for water simulations through a density-corrected many-body formalism

Density functional theory (DFT) has been extensively used to model the properties of water. Albeit maintaining a good balance between accuracy and efficiency, no density functional has so far achieved the degree of accuracy necessary to correctly predict the properties of water across the entire phase diagram. Here, we present density-corrected SCAN (DC-SCAN) calculations for water which, minimizing density-driven errors, elevate the accuracy of the SCAN functional to that of "gold standard" coupled-cluster theory. Building upon the accuracy of DC-SCAN within a many-body formalism, we introduce a data-driven many-body potential energy function, MB-SCAN(DC), that quantitatively reproduces coupled cluster reference values for interaction, binding, and individual many-body energies of water clusters. Importantly, molecular dynamics simulations carried out with MB-SCAN(DC) also reproduce the properties of liquid water, which thus demonstrates that MB-SCAN(DC) is effectively the first DFT-based model that correctly describes water from the gas to the liquid phase.
MATHEMATICS


Metamachines of pluripotent colloids

Machines enabled the Industrial Revolution and are central to modern technological progress: A machine's parts transmit forces, motion, and energy to one another in a predetermined manner. Today's engineering frontier, building artificial micromachines that emulate the biological machinery of living organisms, requires faithful assembly and energy consumption at the microscale. Here, we demonstrate the programmable assembly of active particles into autonomous metamachines using optical templates. Metamachines, or machines made of machines, are stable, mobile and autonomous architectures, whose dynamics stems from the geometry. We use the interplay between anisotropic force generation of the active colloids with the control of their orientation by local geometry. This allows autonomous reprogramming of active particles of the metamachines to achieve multiple functions. It permits the modular assembly of metamachines by fusion, reconfiguration of metamachines and, we anticipate, a shift in focus of self-assembly towards active matter and reprogrammable materials.
ENGINEERING


Tracking Brownian motion in three dimensions and characterization of individual nanoparticles using a fiber-based high-finesse microcavity

The dynamics of nanosystems in solution contain a wealth of information with relevance for diverse fields ranging from materials science to biology and biomedical applications. When nanosystems are marked with fluorophores or strong scatterers, it is possible to track their position and reveal internal motion with high spatial and temporal resolution. However, markers can be toxic, expensive, or change the object's intrinsic properties. Here, we simultaneously measure dispersive frequency shifts of three transverse modes of a high-finesse microcavity to obtain the three-dimensional path of unlabeled SiO2 nanospheres with 300"‰Î¼s temporal and down to 8"‰nm spatial resolution. This allows us to quantitatively determine properties such as the polarizability, hydrodynamic radius, and effective refractive index. The fiber-based cavity is integrated in a direct-laser-written microfluidic device that enables the precise control of the fluid with ultra-small sample volumes. Our approach enables quantitative nanomaterial characterization and the analysis of biomolecular motion at high bandwidth.
CHEMISTRY

