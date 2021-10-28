Three-dimensional coherent X-ray diffraction imaging via deep convolutional neural networks

Environmental sound classification is one of the important issues in the audio recognition field. Compared with structured sounds such as speech and music, the time"“frequency structure of environmental sounds is more complicated. In order to learn time and frequency features from Log-Mel spectrogram more effectively, a temporal-frequency attention based convolutional neural network model (TFCNN) is proposed in this paper. Firstly, an experiment that is used as motivation in proposed method is designed to verify the effect of a specific frequency band in the spectrogram on model classification. Secondly, two new attention mechanisms, temporal attention mechanism and frequency attention mechanism, are proposed. These mechanisms can focus on key frequency bands and semantic related time frames on the spectrogram to reduce the influence of background noise and irrelevant frequency bands. Then, a feature information complementarity is formed by combining these mechanisms to more accurately capture the critical time"“frequency features. In such a way, the representation ability of the network model can be greatly improved. Finally, experiments on two public data sets, UrbanSound 8Â K and ESC-50, demonstrate the effectiveness of the proposed method.
