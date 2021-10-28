CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uncovering the out-of-plane nanomorphology of organic photovoltaic bulk heterojunction by GTSAXS

By Xinxin Xia
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bulk morphology of the active layer of organic solar cells (OSCs) is known to be crucial to the device performance. The thin film device structure breaks the symmetry into the in-plane direction and out-of-plane direction with respect to the substrate, leading to an intrinsic anisotropy in the bulk morphology. However,...

Nature.com

Quantifying cell-generated forces: Poisson's ratio matters

Quantifying mechanical forces generated by cellular systems has led to key insights into a broad range of biological phenomena from cell adhesion to immune cell activation. Traction force microscopy (TFM), the most widely employed force measurement methodology, fundamentally relies on knowledge of the force-displacement relationship and mechanical properties of the substrate. Together with the elastic modulus, the Poisson's ratio is a basic material property that to date has largely been overlooked in TFM. Here, we evaluate the sensitivity of TFM to Poisson's ratio by employing a series of computer simulations and experimental data analysis. We demonstrate how applying the correct Poisson's ratio is important for accurate force reconstruction and develop a framework for the determination of error levels resulting from the misestimation of the Poisson's ratio. In addition, we provide experimental estimation of the Poisson's ratios of elastic substrates commonly applied in TFM. Our work thus highlights the role of Poisson's ratio underpinning cellular force quantification studied across many biological systems.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A global inventory of photovoltaic solar energy generating units

Photovoltaic (PV) solar energy generating capacity has grown by 41 per cent per year since 20091. Energy system projections that mitigate climate change and aid universal energy access show a nearly ten-fold increase in PV solar energy generating capacity by 20402,3. Geospatial data describing the energy system are required to manage generation intermittency, mitigate climate change risks, and identify trade-offs with biodiversity, conservation and land protection priorities caused by the land-use and land-cover change necessary for PV deployment. Currently available inventories of solar generating capacity cannot fully address these needs1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9. Here we provide a global inventory of commercial-, industrial- and utility-scale PV installations (that is, PV generating stations in excess of 10Â kilowatts nameplate capacity) by using a longitudinal corpus of remote sensing imagery, machine learning and a large cloud computation infrastructure. We locate and verify 68,661 facilities, an increase of 432 per cent (in number of facilities) on previously available asset-level data. With the help of a hand-labelled test set, we estimate global installed generating capacity to be 423"‰gigawatts (âˆ’75/+77"‰gigawatts)Â at the end of 2018. Enrichment of our dataset with estimates of facility installation date, historic land-cover classification and proximity to vulnerable areas allows us to show that most of the PV solar energy facilities are sited on cropland, followed by aridlands and grassland. Our inventory could aid PV delivery aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Japanese scientists build 23.27%-efficient heterojunction solar cell with 56.2μm-thick wafer

A group of scientists from Japan’s National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) has developed an ultra-thin heterojunction solar cell for application in lightweight, flexible solar modules. “Building thinner devices is beneficial for reducing the material costs,” the research's main author, Hitoshi Sai, told pv magazine. “There are...
WORLD
Nature.com

Controlling the three dimensional propagation of spin waves in continuous ferromagnetic films with an increasing out of plane undulation

The role of three-dimensionality in a ferromagnetic medium in ruling the propagation properties of spin-waves (SW) has been one of the main focuses of the research activity in recent years. In this context, we investigate the evolution of the SW dispersion (frequency vs wave vector) induced by a progressive vertical undulation of a ferromagnetic film. The geometric undulation is taken along a single direction and is periodic with constant period, while the amplitude (differential maximum height with respect to the film thickness) is gradually increased from 0 to 60Â nm. We study the characteristic modification of the internal effective field and link it to the resulting SW dispersions and spatial profile. These systems display at once features both of a planar film and a discretized medium, and the dispersion curves change not only when SWs propagate along the undulation direction, but also perpendicular to it. We discuss the geometric and magnetic conditions for having either the invariance of the SW group velocity with respect to even major changes in the undulation, or a large group velocity for some edge modes. We address a potential dual-band activity, namely the simultaneous propagation of two independent SW-signals, with separated frequency bands and disjoint oscillation regions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Plasmon-induced transparency sensor for detection of minuscule refractive index changes in ultra-low index materials

Detection of low-index materials such as aerogels and also detection of refractive index variations in these materials is still a challenging task. Here, a high figure of merit (FOM) sensor based on plasmon-induced transparency (PIT) is proposed for the detection of aerogel refractive index changes. In the proposed PIT sensor, the transparency window in an opaque region arises from the coupling between surface plasmon polariton (SPP) mode and planar waveguide mode. By comprising sub-wavelength grating (SWG) in the planar waveguide region, the maximum of the electric field of waveguide occurs in a low index media. This facilitates detection of the aerogels when they are used as the low index material (sensing material). Application of the subwavelength grating waveguide also improves the sensitivity of the sensor by a factor of six compared to a conventional structure with a homogenous waveguide. The proposed structure has a quality factor of Q"‰â‰¥"‰1800, and a reflection of 86%, and can detect the refractive index changes as low as Î”n"‰="‰0.002 (around n"‰="‰1.0). The lineshape, Q-factor, and resonant wavelength of the transparency spectrum can be controlled by tailoring the structural parameters. Our work also has potential application in switching, filtering, and spectral shaping.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Metamachines of pluripotent colloids

Machines enabled the Industrial Revolution and are central to modern technological progress: A machine's parts transmit forces, motion, and energy to one another in a predetermined manner. Today's engineering frontier, building artificial micromachines that emulate the biological machinery of living organisms, requires faithful assembly and energy consumption at the microscale. Here, we demonstrate the programmable assembly of active particles into autonomous metamachines using optical templates. Metamachines, or machines made of machines, are stable, mobile and autonomous architectures, whose dynamics stems from the geometry. We use the interplay between anisotropic force generation of the active colloids with the control of their orientation by local geometry. This allows autonomous reprogramming of active particles of the metamachines to achieve multiple functions. It permits the modular assembly of metamachines by fusion, reconfiguration of metamachines and, we anticipate, a shift in focus of self-assembly towards active matter and reprogrammable materials.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Author Correction: Metrological complementarity reveals the Einstein-Podolsky-Rosen paradox

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22353-3, published online 23 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in inline Equations in the last paragraph of the "Steering of GHZ states" subsection, which incorrectly read:. For a mixture Ï"‰="‰p|GHZÏ•Nã€‰ã€ˆGHZÏ•N|"‰+"‰(1âˆ’p)\({\mathbb{1}}\)/2N, using the same measurements we obtain FQB|A [Ï, Jz]"‰â‰¥"‰p2N2/[p"‰+"‰ 2(1âˆ’p)/2N], 4Var...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Symmetry-protected solitons and bulk-boundary correspondence in generalized Jackiw"“Rebbi models

We investigate the roles of symmetry and bulk-boundary correspondence in characterizing topological edge states in generalized Jackiw"“Rebbi (JR) models. We show that time-reversal (T), charge-conjugation (C), parity (P), and discrete internal field rotation (\(Z_n\)) symmetries protect and characterize the various types of edge states such as chiral and nonchiral solitons via bulk-boundary correspondence in the presence of the multiple vacua. As two representative models, we consider the JR model composed of a single fermion field having a complex mass and the generalized JR model with two massless but interacting fermion fields. The JR model shows nonchiral solitons with the \(Z_2\) rotation symmetry, whereas it shows chiral solitons with the broken \(Z_2\) rotation symmetry. In the generalized JR model, only nonchiral solitons can emerge with only \(Z_2\) rotation symmetry, whereas both chiral and nonchiral solitons can exist with enhanced \(Z_4\) rotation symmetry. Moreover, we find that the nonchiral solitons have C,Â P symmetries while the chiral solitons do not, which can be explained by the symmetry-invariant lines connecting degenerate vacua. Finally, we find the symmetry correspondence between multiply-degenerate global vacua and solitons such that T, C, P symmetries of a soliton inherit from global minima that are connected by the soliton, which provides a novel tool for the characterization of topological solitons.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Metacyclogenesis defects and gene expression hallmarks of histone deacetylase 4-deficient Trypanosoma cruzi cells

Trypanosoma cruzi-the causative agent of Chagas disease-like other kinetoplastids, relies mostly on post-transcriptional mechanisms for regulation of gene expression. However, trypanosomatids undergo drastic changes in nuclear architecture and chromatin structure along their complex life cycle which, combined with a remarkable set of reversible histone post-translational modifications, indicate that chromatin is also a target for control of gene expression and differentiation signals in these organisms. Chromatin-modifying enzymes have a direct impact on gene expression programs and DNA metabolism. In this work, we have investigated the function of T. cruzi histone deacetylase 4 (TcHDAC4). We show that, although TcHDAC4 is not essential for viability, metacyclic trypomastigote TcHDAC4 null mutants show a thin cell body and a round and less condensed nucleus located very close to the kinetoplast. Sixty-four acetylation sites were quantitatively evaluated, which revealed H2AT85ac, H4K10ac and H4K78ac as potential target sites of TcHDAC4. Gene expression analyses identified three chromosomes with overrepresented regions of differentially expressed genes in the TcHDAC4 knockout mutant compared with the wild type, showing clusters of either up or downregulated genes. The adjacent chromosomal location of some of these genes indicates that TcHDAC4 participates in gene expression regulation during T. cruzi differentiation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tracking Brownian motion in three dimensions and characterization of individual nanoparticles using a fiber-based high-finesse microcavity

The dynamics of nanosystems in solution contain a wealth of information with relevance for diverse fields ranging from materials science to biology and biomedical applications. When nanosystems are marked with fluorophores or strong scatterers, it is possible to track their position and reveal internal motion with high spatial and temporal resolution. However, markers can be toxic, expensive, or change the object's intrinsic properties. Here, we simultaneously measure dispersive frequency shifts of three transverse modes of a high-finesse microcavity to obtain the three-dimensional path of unlabeled SiO2 nanospheres with 300"‰Î¼s temporal and down to 8"‰nm spatial resolution. This allows us to quantitatively determine properties such as the polarizability, hydrodynamic radius, and effective refractive index. The fiber-based cavity is integrated in a direct-laser-written microfluidic device that enables the precise control of the fluid with ultra-small sample volumes. Our approach enables quantitative nanomaterial characterization and the analysis of biomolecular motion at high bandwidth.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Focusing the electromagnetic field to 10Î» for ultra-high enhancement of field-matter interaction

Focusing electromagnetic field to enhance the interaction with matter has been promoting researches and applications of nano electronics and photonics. Usually, the evanescent-wave coupling is adopted in various nano structures and materials to confine the electromagnetic field into a subwavelength space. Here, based on the direct coupling with confined electron oscillations in a nanowire, we demonstrate a tight localization of microwave field down to 10âˆ’6Î». A hybrid nanowire-bowtie antenna is further designed to focus the free-space microwave to this deep-subwavelength space. Detected by the nitrogen vacancy center in diamond, the field intensity and microwave-spin interaction strength are enhanced by 2.0"‰Ã—"‰108 and 1.4"‰Ã—"‰104 times, respectively. Such a high concentration of microwave field will further promote integrated quantum information processing, sensing and microwave photonics in a nanoscale system.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Serum apolipoprotein A-I potentiates the therapeutic efficacy of lysocin E against Staphylococcus aureus

Lysocin E is a lipopeptide with antibiotic activity against methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus. For unclear reasons, the antibacterial activity of lysocin E in a mouse systemic infection model is higher than expected from in vitro results, and the in vitro activity is enhanced by addition of bovine serum. Here, we confirm that serum from various species, including humans, increases lysocin E antimicrobial activity, and identify apolipoprotein A-I (ApoA-I) as an enhancing factor. ApoA-I increases the antibacterial activity of lysocin E when added in vitro, and the antibiotic displays reduced activity in ApoA-I gene knockout mice. Binding of ApoA-I to lysocin E is enhanced by lipid II, a cell-wall synthesis precursor found in the bacterial membrane. Thus, the antimicrobial activity of lysocin E is potentiated through interactions with host serum proteins and microbial components.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Analysing the distance decay of community similarity in river networks using Bayesian methods

The distance decay of community similarity (DDCS) is a pattern that is widely observed in terrestrial and aquatic environments. Niche-based theories argue that species are sorted in space according to their ability to adapt to new environmental conditions. The ecological neutral theory argues that community similarity decays due to ecological drift. The continuum hypothesis provides an intermediate perspective between niche-based theories and the neutral theory, arguing that niche and neutral factors are at the opposite ends of a continuum that ranges from competitive to stochastic exclusion. We assessed the association between niche-based and neutral factors and changes in community similarity measured by Sorensen's index in riparian plant communities. We assessed the importance of neutral processes using network distances and flow connection and of niche-based processes using Strahler order differences and precipitation differences. We used a hierarchical Bayesian approach to determine which perspective is best supported by the results. We used dataset composed of 338 vegetation censuses from eleven river basins in continental Portugal. We observed that changes in Sorensen indices were associated with network distance, flow connection, Strahler order difference and precipitation difference but to different degrees. The results suggest that community similarity changes are associated with environmental and neutral factors, supporting the continuum hypothesis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Large-area flexible organic solar cells

Two major challenges need to be overcome to bridge the efficiency gap between small-area rigid organic solar cells (OSCs) and large-area flexible devices: the first challenge lies in preparing high-quality flexible transparent electrodes with low resistance, high transparency, smooth surface, and superior mechanical properties. Second, the scalable fabrication of thickness-insensitive photoactive layers with low-cost materials is also an essential task. In this review, recent progress and challenges of flexible large-area OSCs are summarized and analyzed. Based on our analysis, strategies and opportunities are proposed to promote the development of stable and efficient flexible large-area OSCs.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Is the bacterial chromosome a mobile genetic element?

An outcome of phage infection, lateral transduction, has been shown to mobilize chromosomal genes between bacterial cells at rates that exceed those of mobile genetic elements such as plasmids. Does this mean that the bacterial chromosome should be considered a mobile genetic element?. Lateral transduction: accelerating horizontal gene transfer. A...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Experimental demonstration of confidential communication with quantum security monitoring

Security issues and attack management of optical communication have come increasingly important. Quantum techniques are explored to secure or protect classical communication. In this paper, we present a method for in-service optical physical layer security monitoring that has vacuum-noise level sensitivity without classical security loopholes. This quantum-based method of eavesdropping detection, similar to that used in conventional pilot tone systems, is achieved by sending quantum signals, here comprised of continuous variable quantum states, i.e. weak coherent states modulated at the quantum level. An experimental demonstration of attack detection using the technique was presented for an ideal fibre tapping attack that taps 1% of the ongoing light in a 10Â dB channel, and also an ideal correlated jamming attack in the same channel that maintains the light power with excess noise increased by 0.5 shot noise unit. The quantum monitoring system monitors suspicious changes in the quantum signal with the help of advanced data processing algorithms. In addition, unlike the CV-QKD system which is very sensitive to channel excess noise and receiver system noise, the quantum monitoring is potentially more compatible with current optical infrastructure, as it lowers the system requirements and potentially allows much higher classical data rate communication with links length up to 100Â sÂ km.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Hepatic expression of GAA results in enhanced enzyme bioavailability in mice and non-human primates

Pompe disease (PD) is a severe neuromuscular disorder caused by deficiency of the lysosomal enzyme acid alpha-glucosidase (GAA). PD is currently treated with enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) with intravenous infusions of recombinant human GAA (rhGAA). Although the introduction of ERT represents a breakthrough in the management of PD, the approach suffers from several shortcomings. Here, we developed a mouse model of PD to compare the efficacy of hepatic gene transfer with adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors expressing secretable GAA with long-term ERT. Liver expression of GAA results in enhanced pharmacokinetics and uptake of the enzyme in peripheral tissues compared to ERT. Combination of gene transfer with pharmacological chaperones boosts GAA bioavailability, resulting in improved rescue of the PD phenotype. Scale-up of hepatic gene transfer to non-human primates also successfully results in enzyme secretion in blood and uptake in key target tissues, supporting the ongoing clinical translation of the approach.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Trace of evanescent wave polarization by atomic vapor spectroscopy

Various efforts have been made to determine the polarization state of evanescent waves in different structures. The present study shows the reliability of magneto-optical spectroscopy of D1 and D2 lines of rubidium metal and polarization-dependent transitions to investigate and trace the changes in the polarization state of evanescent fields during total internal reflection over different angles. For this purpose, we design and fabricate atomic- evanescent Rb vapor cells and examine the effect of polarization changes of evanescent waves, depending on the propagation direction of evanescent waves in anisotropic rubidium vapor media under 88 mT external magnetic field by different configurations theoretically and experimentally. The results confirm the dependency of allowed \(\sigma^{ \pm } { }\;{\text{and}}\;\pi\) transitions on the magneto optical configuration as a tool to determine changes in the polarization of evanescent waves in more complicated wave states in anisotropic media.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Factors influencing the protective behavior of individuals during COVID-19: a transnational survey

To slow the spread of infectious disease, it is crucial to understand the engagement of protective behavior among individuals. The purpose of this study was to systematically examine individuals' protective behaviors and the associated factors across countries during COVID-19. This causal-comparative study used a self-developed online survey to assess individuals' level of engagement with six protective behaviors. Analysis of variance and McNemar's test were employed for data analysis. Three hundred and eighty-four responses were analyzed. The majority of participants lived in three areas: Taiwan, Japan, and North America. Overall, the participants reported a high level of engagement in protective behaviors. However, engagement levels varied according to several demographic variables. Hand hygiene and cleaning/ventilation are two independent behaviors that differ from almost all other protective behaviors. There is a need to target the population at risk, which demonstrates low compliance. Different strategies are needed to promote specific protective behaviors.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Slow oxidation of magnetite nanoparticles elucidates the limits of the Verwey transition

Magnetite (Fe3O4) is of fundamental importance for theÂ Verwey transition near TV"‰="‰125"‰K, below which a complex lattice distortion and electron orders occur. TheÂ Verwey transition is suppressed by chemical doping effects giving rise to well-documented first and second-order regimes, but the origin of the order change is unclear. Here, we show that slow oxidation of monodisperse Fe3O4 nanoparticles leads to an intriguing variation of theÂ Verwey transition: an initial drop of TV to aÂ minimum atÂ 70"‰K after 75 days and a followed recovery to 95"‰K after 160 days. A physical model based on both doping and doping-gradient effects accounts quantitatively for this evolution between inhomogeneous to homogeneous doping regimes. This work demonstrates that slow oxidation of nanoparticles can give exquisite control and separation of homogeneous and inhomogeneous doping effects on theÂ Verwey transition and offers opportunities for similar insights into complex electronic and magnetic phase transitions in other materials.
CHEMISTRY

