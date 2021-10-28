CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECB Meeting, Democratic Confusion, Green Bonds, Ford - What's Moving Markets

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- The European Central Bank meets in what has been a busy week for central bankers. Across the Atlantic, the Democrats are struggling to agree how to fund their hefty spending package, while corporations increasingly look to the green sector to raise money. Wall Street is set to open higher...

www.investing.com

AFP

US Fed starts deliberations with stimulus pullback expected

The Federal Reserve began its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, opening deliberations that are expected to see it announce a pull back of the stimulus it put in place to support the US economy at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. But the tougher question facing members of the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) at the meeting a central bank spokesperson said began Tuesday afternoon is what to do about rising prices -- and when.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Ford to retire $5 billion in high-interest debt, issue green bonds

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said it plans to retire up to $5 billion in high-interest debt and tap into the fast-growing market for "green" bonds to help it finance new electric vehicles and expand credit to customers with lower scores. Ultimately, the automaker aims to regain an investment grade...
DEARBORN, MI
investing.com

Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 04.11.21

South African markets closed in the green yesterday, as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) decision on its monetary policy. Retail sector companies, Mr Price Group (JO: MRPJ ), Clicks (JO: CLSJ ) Group and Cie Financiere Richemont SA (JO: CFRJ ) advanced 3.0%, 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively. Real...
MARKETS
investing.com

Dollar Rebounds After Fed Announces Tapering; Bank of England Meets

Investing.com - The dollar traded higher Thursday, rebounding from the previous session’s losses after the Federal Reserve said it was in no rush to raise interest rates after it began tapering its bond-buying program. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index , which tracks the greenback against a...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Wednesday’s Trading Session in The Local Markets

In Wednesday’s trading session in the local markets, the Top 40 closed the day up by 1.18%. The Resources 10 sector went up by 1.43%, the Financial 15 went down by 0.07%, the Industrial 25 went up by 1.39% and lastly the South African Listed Property Index up by 2.5%. The Rand traded at R15.47 against the United States Dollar, R21.13 against the Great British Pound , and R17.92 against the Euro . Massmart (JO: MSMJ ) released their results yesterday and investors took a liking to them as the stock climbed substantially and Kumba Iron Ore (JO: KIOJ ) continued to reach new 52-week lows. MTN (JO: MTNJ ) reported the company’s quarterly financials, and they were impressive the group's data and fintech revenue up by 34.5% and 35%, respectively. Afrimat (JO: AFTJ ) has also reported its six-month financial results and showed a 24.1% increase in the operating profit margin and a strong balance sheet.
MARKETS
investing.com

Bank of England defies markets, keeps rates on hold

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Bank of England kept interest rates on hold on Thursday, dashing investors' expectations for a hike that would have made it the first of the world's big central banks to raise rates after the COVID-19 pandemic. The BoE kept alive the prospect of tighter...
BUSINESS
investing.com

U.S. Futures Largely Flat; Jobless Claims Due

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening in a muted fashion Thursday, after closing the previous session at record levels following the decision of the Federal Reserve to cut back on its monthly bond purchases, an acknowledgement of the strength of the U.S. economic recovery. At 7:05 AM ET (1105...
BUSINESS
AFP

Inflation key challenge as US Fed prepares to remove stimulus

The US economy has recovered enough from the pandemic for the Federal Reserve to begin easing up on stimulus, but markets are focused on whether central bankers will change course Wednesday and express greater concern about inflation. With widespread vaccinations even for children and the Delta wave appearing to abate, data shows jobs are recovering and American consumers spending freely. But supply snarls have created hiccups in manufacturing and shipping, which has seen prices rise, notably for oil, cars and housing, while demand for workers is starting to drive wages up in the world's largest economy . More economists are warning that Fed Chair Jerome Powell has been too complacent about the inflation risk, and urging him to change his tune.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dollar Firms After Fed; Jobless Claims, BoE Meeting - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- The dollar hits its highest level of the week, as the market reassesses the relative outlook for global interest rates. Weekly jobless claims and import data will provide the first test of the tapering timeline outlined on Wednesday. The Bank of England and the Czech National Bank are both expected to raise interest rates later, albeit the former's decision is on a knife-edge. Stocks are drifting, but Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Toyota and Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) are all looking strong after impressive results. And OPEC meets with Russia and others but isn't expected to cut oil importers much slack with their December output quotas. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Thursday, 4th November.
MARKETS
104.1 WIKY

Dollar stands tall as Fed heads toward taper

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar held within striking distance of the year’s peaks on the euro and yen on Wednesday, as investors looked for the Federal Reserve to begin unwinding pandemic-era policy support faster than central banks in Europe and Japan. Moves were slight in Asia ahead of the Fed’s...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Firm Dollar, ISM Survey, Mixed Chinese Data, COP26 - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- Monetary policy concerns keep the dollar firm and short-dated bonds weak at the start of a busy week for central bank meetings. The ISM business survey is due and may cement expectations of the Federal Reserve having to hike rates sooner than expected (Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) now sees the first hike as early as July next year). China's economy sends out mixed signals but the real estate crisis is - at best - grinding on. The COP26 climate conference seems set to be an anticlimax after G20 leaders failed to agree on how to accelerate the phase-out of coal, and oil prices are pushing higher ahead of this week's OPEC+ meeting. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Monday, 1st November.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Gold futures finish higher, but stay below the $1,800 mark

Gold futures settled higher on Monday, but remained below the key $1,800 mark as the market awaited Wednesday's Federal Reserve decision on monetary policy. "The bear camp in gold and silver should be licking their chops as the markets widely expect the Fed to announce the beginning of tapering of asset purchases on Wednesday," analysts at Zaner wrote in Monday's report. "With the added pressure of a surge in the dollar form last week's lows and the recent rise in U.S. short-term interest rates, the bear camp has several themes operating in its favor. For now, December gold tacked on $11.90, or 0.7%, to settle at $1,795.80 an ounce after posting a loss of about 0.7% last week.
MARKETS

