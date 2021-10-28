ECB Meeting, Democratic Confusion, Green Bonds, Ford - What's Moving Markets

In Wednesday’s trading session in the local markets, the Top 40 closed the day up by 1.18%. The Resources 10 sector went up by 1.43%, the Financial 15 went down by 0.07%, the Industrial 25 went up by 1.39% and lastly the South African Listed Property Index up by 2.5%. The Rand traded at R15.47 against the United States Dollar, R21.13 against the Great British Pound , and R17.92 against the Euro . Massmart (JO: MSMJ ) released their results yesterday and investors took a liking to them as the stock climbed substantially and Kumba Iron Ore (JO: KIOJ ) continued to reach new 52-week lows. MTN (JO: MTNJ ) reported the company’s quarterly financials, and they were impressive the group's data and fintech revenue up by 34.5% and 35%, respectively. Afrimat (JO: AFTJ ) has also reported its six-month financial results and showed a 24.1% increase in the operating profit margin and a strong balance sheet.

MARKETS ・ 3 HOURS AGO