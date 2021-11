Salma Hayek has revealed that Harvey Weinstein used to call her during the making of Frida and berate her over her appearance in the biopic.The actor opened up about her experiences with the convicted rapist and disgraced film producer in an interview with The Guardian.Hayek told the publication that Weinstein “is not the only man to reassure himself by knowing he can destroy women”.Asked whether she normalised his bullying as a way to cope with it, the actor answered: “To a degree.”“I did feel alright [when he bullied me],” said Hayek. “Ok, I would shake [afterwards] and it did...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO