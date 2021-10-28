CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Trip? This Pass Can Still Get You Through Detroit Metro Airport Terminals

By Maitlynn Mossolle
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Have you ever been dropping someone off at the airport and wished you could go in and wait with them so they wouldn't be alone at their gate? Or what about being able to surprise someone as soon as they step off their plane?. Well, Detroit Metro Airport now...

