CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

White House moves to ban copper mining near wilderness area in Minnesota

Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 7 days ago

A Biden administration review could curtail...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Louis Gohmert try to gain access to jail where Capitol riot suspects are being held

Conservative Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Congressman Louis Gohmert attempted to enter a jail in Washington DC where Capitol riot defendants are being held. The prisoners have complained about the jail's conditions, but a recent inspection by US Marshals found that the facility was suitable for the accused Capitol rioters. Ms Greene and Mr Gohmert tried to enter the jail but were stopped at the entrance by a corrections worker. "What are you hiding? Really, what are you hiding?" Ms Greene asked the corrections worker. The worker refused to allow the pair to enter and recommended they call the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
104.3 WOW Country

Officially The Weirdest Town Name in Idaho Is…

With thousands of tiny towns all over the country, there are bound to be some really odd and unconventional town names. For example, there is Tightwad, Missouri. The name honors the time a store owner ripped off a postman during a transaction. There is Dumber, New Hampshire which was named after a former state Governor. Lizard Lick, North Carolina took its name after the locals saw lizards apparently licking themselves and felt inspired to name their town after the act. And we can't leave out Pee Pee, Ohio, home of Pee Pee Creek.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wilderness Area#Copper Mining#Canoe
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Iranian gunboats point machine guns, swarm US warship

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. Last week, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) deployed gunboats in the Sea of Oman and swarmed around the U.S. Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68). Footage of the encounter was...
MILITARY
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
marylandmatters.org

Opinion: More Than 500 State Legislators in 47 States Agree: We Should Strengthen our National Climate Commitments

The writers are members of the Maryland House of Delegates, representing portions of Baltimore and Montgomery counties, respectively. This is a critical week for our future. President Joe Biden is joining leaders from across the world in Glasgow, Scotland for the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, to discuss commitments for addressing our climate crisis.
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy