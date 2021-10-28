CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Americans who remember the polio vaccine rollout are eager for COVID boosters

By Kirk Siegler
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 7 days ago

The overall COVID vaccination rate is lower in rural parts of America than it is in cities by about 10%. But one demographic in rural America is vaccinated at much higher rates - seniors. And they're eager for the booster shots that are rolling out right now. NPR's Kirk...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
healththoroughfare.com

US Pharmacies Are Seeing Challenges On Covid Booster Rollout

According to the latest reports, the US pharmacies are currently seeing some issues regarding the covid 19 vaccines boosters rollout. As we already reported, federal regulators have cleared booster shots of the three coronavirus vaccines in use in the US. Earlier today, we revealed that right after the Centers for...
INDUSTRY
ndsuspectrum.com

Stop forcing the Covid-19 vaccine

Forcing the vaccine is causing more harm than good with firefighters taking sick leave, others quitting. According to NBC, approximately 2,000 firefighters have taken a medical leave for this past week due to vaccine sanctions. Some firefighters are completely against the vaccine and would rather lose their job than get the vaccine. Is this okay?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here, Starting Nov. 28

Over the last few months, many U.S. officials have decided to mandate COVID vaccinations as a new way to prevent the spread of COVID after cases skyrocketed again amid the Delta variant surge. President Joe Biden took it a step further by ordering certain employers to issue vaccination mandates before the end of the year. As a result, hundreds of airline employees have faced termination and thousands of health care workers have already been let go. Now, a new round of unvaccinated individuals may soon find themselves out of a job.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Brown
Person
Donald Trump
Connecticut Public

Children ages 5-11 are eligible for Pfizer's low-dose COVID-19 vaccine

Many parents already know what they think of this news. They've been poised, hands on the doorknob, ready to run out to get shots for their kids aged 5 to 11. And they are now authorized to get those shots as soon as they can find a place that is ready to administer them. The CDC gave final approval to COVID vaccines for 5- to 11-year-olds last night. NPR's Allison Aubrey is covering this story. Allison, good morning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Louis Gohmert try to gain access to jail where Capitol riot suspects are being held

Conservative Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Congressman Louis Gohmert attempted to enter a jail in Washington DC where Capitol riot defendants are being held. The prisoners have complained about the jail's conditions, but a recent inspection by US Marshals found that the facility was suitable for the accused Capitol rioters. Ms Greene and Mr Gohmert tried to enter the jail but were stopped at the entrance by a corrections worker. "What are you hiding? Really, what are you hiding?" Ms Greene asked the corrections worker. The worker refused to allow the pair to enter and recommended they call the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polio#Depression#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#Covid#Npr#Marge
HuffingtonPost

Actor Kristy Swanson, Who Spread Virus Misinformation, Is Hospitalized With COVID-19

Actor Kristy Swanson, the original “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” said Monday she has been hospitalized in New Jersey after contracting COVID-19. “Prayers for me please. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I’m in good spirits and in great hands,” she tweeted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
World War II
mediaite.com

Native American Group Demands Fox News Hosts Be Fired for Tying Indigenous Peoples to ‘Racist’ Tropes of Violence, Alcoholism

A non-profit advocacy group for Native Americans is calling for Fox News to fire network hosts Jesse Watters and Rachel Campos-Duffy for their “racist” comments about indigenous people. The outrage stems from a recent segment of Fox News Primetime in which Watters and Campos-Duffy complained about Kamala Harris saying America...
SOCIETY
B102.7

A Slithering Surprise Found In Iowa

There are two creatures that I don't have time for; spiders and snakes. Each of them has their place in the food chain and I realize that they can do some good in their respective roles. It's also fair to say that encounters between these critters and humans rarely end up deadly for the person. But that doesn't mean it's not alarming when someone comes across several huge snakes in a place they should be.
IOWA STATE
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Iranian gunboats point machine guns, swarm US warship

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. Last week, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) deployed gunboats in the Sea of Oman and swarmed around the U.S. Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68). Footage of the encounter was...
MILITARY
theeastcountygazette.com

U.S. companies confirming religious exemptions by asking if employees have ‘tattoos or wear seatbelts’: Report

With the looming of Joe Biden’s Corona Virus vaccine order, several Americans have tried to avoid the law by asking for spiritual exemptions. Sadly, this has left large U.S. businesses discovering new methods to process those applications, new release details. The Wall Street Journal reported that many U.S. organizations need workers attempting a spiritual exemption to solve questions in an innovative report.
RELIGION
nickiswift.com

Who Are Colin Powell's Children?

Tributes for Gen. Colin Powell dominated the news after his death on October 18. Powell's family announced his death via Facebook: "We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American." The former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff died of complications due to COVID-19. According to The New York Times, Powell was married to his wife Alma for almost 60 years. The couple shared three children, Michael, Linda, and Annemarie, per The Sun.
POLITICS
d1softballnews.com

China freezes the world: coal boom

Although Chinese President Xi Jinping physically deserted it – and was prevented from participating in a video conference -, China still bursts into COP26. With a “move” that weighs like a boulder on the battle against global warming. The energy-hungry Asian giant has increased its daily coal production by more than one million tons.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy