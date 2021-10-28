CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
District attorney says it's too early for charges in 'Rust' shooting

By Mandalit del Barco
 7 days ago

An investigation is underway after Alec Baldwin accidentally discharged a gun on the set of a movie last week, killing one person and wounding another. Here's NPR's Mandalit del Barco. MANDALIT DEL BARCO, BYLINE: On the set of "Rust," detectives found three guns in all, including a revolver and...

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

