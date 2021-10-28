District attorney says it's too early for charges in 'Rust' shooting

The Santa Fe County district attorney said Tuesday that criminal charges are possible in the aftermath of the shooting on the set of a Western starring Alec Baldwin that left one dead and another injured. DA Mary Carmack-Altwies said, “We haven’t ruled out anything. Everything at this point, including criminal charges, is on the table.” Last Thursday, Baldwin fired a prop gun on set that had been loaded with live ammunition. The accident left the film’s director of photography Halyna Hutchins dead and injured the director, Joel Souza. The DA said law enforcement is investigating what kind of live round was placed in the gun and who put it there. Detectives have retrieved three revolvers and ammunition from the set. The DA called the weapon used in the fatal shooting “a legit gun,” rather than a prop that could not fire. She said, “It was an antique-era appropriate gun.”

