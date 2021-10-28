CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
At Least150 Arrested in US-Europe Darknet Drug Bust

By VOA News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a 10-month investigation, law enforcement officials in the United States and Europe have arrested at least 150 people suspected of drug trafficking over the darknet, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday. Officials also seized over $31 million in cash and cryptocurrency and 45 guns....

WIFR

150 arrested, $31.6 million seized in darknet drug trafficking probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Law enforcement officials in the U.S. and Europe have arrested 150 people and seized more than $31 million in an international drug trafficking investigation stemming from sales on the darknet, the Justice Department said Tuesday. The arrests are connected to a 10-month investigation between federal law enforcement...
Bay News 9

Officials seize $31M, arrest 150 in global darknet drug operation

A coalition of international law enforcement officials announced the cumulative results of Operation Dark HunTor on Tuesday, a 10-month long effort targeting illegal opioid sellers and marketplaces on the dark web. Officials seized a total of $31.6 million in both cash and cryptocurrency, over 515 lbs. of drugs, including amphetamines...
MyChesCo

International Operation Targeting Darknet Results in 150 Arrests Worldwide and Seizure of Weapons, Drugs, $31 Million

Darknet Narcotics Vendors Selling to Tens of Thousands of U.S. Residents Charged. WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Tuesday, the Department of Justice, through the Joint Criminal Opioid and Darknet Enforcement (JCODE) team joined Europol to announce the results of Operation Dark HunTor, a coordinated international effort on three continents to disrupt opioid trafficking on the Darknet. The operation, which was conducted across the United States, Australia, and Europe, was a result of the continued partnership between JCODE and foreign law enforcement against the illegal sale of drugs and other illicit goods and services. Operation Dark HunTor builds on the success of last year’s Operation DisrupTor and the coordinated law enforcement takedown earlier this year of DarkMarket, the world’s then-largest illegal marketplace on the Darknet. At the time, German authorities arrested the marketplace’s alleged operator and seized the site’s infrastructure, providing investigators across the world with a trove of evidence. Europol’s European Cybercrime Centre (EC3) and JCODE have since been compiling intelligence packages to identify key targets.
