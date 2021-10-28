Zimbabweans Divided Over Western Sanctions

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi warned Western governments Thursday he would accept no "excessive demands" in nuclear talks set to resume later this month after a five-month gap. Diplomats on Wednesday finally announced the November 29 start date for renewed negotiations after a protracted delay since the June election of Raisi, an ultraconservative. "We will not walk away from the negotiating table, but we will also oppose any excessive demands that would end up harming the interests of the Iranian people," Raisi said. "We will not retreat in any way when it comes to interests of the Iranian people, but will continue our efforts to neutralise the oppressive sanctions and are taking action to have them lifted."

