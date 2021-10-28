CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Interview: Remi Wolf on competitiveness, reinvention and Juno

By Tait McGregor
theaureview.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemi Wolf is a Californian artist making it on to every ‘Must Watch’, ‘Next Generation’, ‘Rising Star’ list with her boundary-pushing pop that is changing the music landscape. She became a global sensation with her I’m Allergic To Dogs! EP which features hits “Photo ID” and “Disco Man” –...

www.theaureview.com

Comments / 0

Related
ramaponews.com

Remi Wolf exhibits groovy maturity in debut album

Remi Wolf may be the brightest musician on the rise, and she is already nearly at the top. With her neon, flashy, textured fashionable fits and backgrounds, her music, persona and lifestyle all channel authenticity and distinct taste. The 25-year-old Californian’s debut album “Juno” dropped on Oct. 15, featuring 13...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Californian

Remi Wolf’s ‘Juno’ is explosive, ambitious blend of funky synth-pop

The highly anticipated debut album Juno from Los Angeles musician Remi Wolf is a nonstop parade of funky beats, whimsical lyrics and kaleidoscopic visuals. It’s no stretch of the imagination to say that she is a sonic trailblazer, paving the way for a total makeover of what the term “pop music” even means. However, the album’s repetitive instrumentals would benefit from a little more variation in tempo and rhythm from song to song, and her high-pitched synth and vocals become a little too harsh at times.
MUSIC
respect-mag.com

MTV Names Remi Wolf as Global PUSH Artist for the Month of October

MTV names Remi Wolf as its featured Global PUSH Artist for the month of October. Formerly a 10-year Olympic skier, Remi carried over much of that determination and zeal into her singing and songwriting at the age of 17. She opens up about what makes her version of the modern-pop musical genre unique, highlighting her creativity and originality as a singer, producer and composer. The California-native shares her unique songwriting process and what it was like to create music with one of her favorite artists, Ethan Gruska. Remi explains how it was never on her radar to write an entire album (her debut full-length album Juno drops on October 15th), but that she’s incredibly eager for the world to hear her music nonetheless.
CELEBRITIES
theithacan.org

Review: Remi Wolf offers unique blend of pop, funk and soul

Remi Wolf creates an intriguing blend of pop, funk, soul and alternative on her new album “Juno.” Her captivating voice, strong lyrics and unique melodies make “Juno” a one–of–a–kind listening experience. “Juno” starts off on a high note with the song “Liquor Store.” The track captivates listeners’ attention with the...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Beats
Person
John Mayer
Daily Illini

Remi Wolf’s debut album showcases kaleidoscope of sound

Remi Wolf, a 25-year-old singer-songwriter from California, wears clothes that represent her music style: bright, colorful and deserving of attention. Wolf’s music makes one hear colors in her debut album, “Juno.”. Released on Oct. 15, “Juno” takes Wolf’s typical soul-pop style and transforms it into something almost entirely new, borrowing...
MUSIC
pcccourier.com

Remi Wolf brings quirk and color to new album

Main Story, ,Lifestyle | November 3, 2021 | By Jericho Sanchez. In an era of social media where true identity is masked by the selective personality posted on Instagram, Twitter, and Tiktok pages, It’s easy for people to conform to societal norms. Following in the standards of beauty and personality to feel accepted. Remi Wolf, a 25-year-old singer and songwriter from Palo Alto, goes away from that. “Juno”, her debut album, brings forth an energetic tempo and colorful mood that showcases Remi Wolf’s sound. Partnered with her neon outfits, vibrant accessories, and kaleidoscopic album cover, Wolf creates an album that reflects her fully open, wild, weird personality. A beloved artistic style by her following “the remjobs”, the stan following that felt understood in her raw and quirky personality.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Brand Nubian DJ Stud Doogie Has Died

Rest in peace to Brand Nubian’s DJ Stud Doogie. Lord Jamar of the group has confirmed he has passed away. No cause of death was provided; however, Jamar did acknowledge his battle with diabetes. “It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned,”...
MUSIC
theaureview.com

Exclusive Single Premiere: It’s Acrylic “We Ate Like Kings” (2021)

Brisbane continues to foster exciting new talent, this time in the form of indie band It’s Acrylic. We are thrilled to be premiering the debut single from the outfit, the emotive “We Ate Like Kings”. The band will be releasing their debut EP, Minutia, Sick Darling, late in 2021. The...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Songwriting#Pop Music#Californian#French#Roland
IndieWire

‘A Man Named Scott’ Review: A Self-Aggrandizing Case for How Kid Cudi Changed Music Forever

Rarely do music documentaries transcend the conventional biopic form to appeal beyond its subject’s existing fan base, but one hopes a filmmaker would at least attempt to surpass mere hagiography. When the subject is also the executive producer, however, all bets at objectivity are off. The subject in this case is Kid Cudi (neé Scott Miscudi), the risk-taking alternative hiphop artist who upended the music industry with his self-released single “Day ‘N’ Night” in 2009, also known for hits like “Pursuit of Happiness” and “Solo Dolo.” Fans will praise this film as yet another brave sacrifice at the altar of...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DesignerzCentral

Justin Bieber’s Shocking Baby Announcement

Justin Bieber just released his new documentary, ‘Our World,’ on Friday and while the film shared a number of juicy tidbits about the singer’s life, one of the most noteworthy was an update on whether or not he and his wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, had begun trying for a child yet.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Michael Jackson’s youngest son, Bigi, formerly Blanket, makes rare TV appearance

Michael Jackson's youngest son remembered his father's legacy and spoke about an issue he is passionate about in a rare on-camera interview on Monday. A bearded Bigi Jackson, 19, formerly known as Blanket, appeared on "Good Morning Britain" while walking through a room filled with his father's memorabilia that was part of older brother Prince's annual Thriller Night Halloween party at the family's Hayvenhurst estate to benefit The Heal Los Angeles Foundation.
CELEBRITIES
Marconews.com

See exclusive photos of Heidi Klum's 2021 Halloween costume: 'I love the transformation process'

Heidi Klum's famous Halloween party isn't back yet, but the queen of Halloween is still reigning. "My fingers are crossed for 2022," Klum, 48, tells USA TODAY via email of her future hosting plans. "I love throwing my Halloween party and giving people an opportunity to really go all out and be creative. I feel like if you have a great imagination, you can create amazing costumes from random things you have at home."
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Dolly Parton's Rare Photo of Husband Carl Dean Has Social Media in a Frenzy

Watch: Dolly Parton Reacts to All Those Dolly Parton Tributes. Dolly Parton sent social media into a frenzy when she dedicated her latest post to her longtime love, Carl Dean, who she has famously kept very private. "Find you a partner who will support you like my Carl Dean does," the 75-year-old wrote. Dolly shared a throwback photo of her husband holding her hand as they looked toward the camera.
CELEBRITIES
insideedition.com

The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Over the Years

When it comes to clothing, makeup, and appearance, many celebrities are known for putting on a show for fans and Hollywood. And during the Halloween season, they take those visuals to new heights. Over the years, stars like Heidi Klum, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Kelly Clarkson, Janet Jackson, and more...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Jessica Simpson marks 4 years of sobriety with ‘unrecognizable’ photo

Jessica Simpson honored a milestone in her sobriety journey with an “unrecognizable” photo of herself. Marking four years without alcohol, Simpson, 41, wrote on Instagram Monday that the “version” of herself depicted in the picture is a person who had yet to undergo the necessary healing from past traumas. “This...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

300 Entertainment, Record Label of Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, Reportedly Seeking to Sell For $400 Million USD

300 Entertainment, the home of artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, is reportedly looking to go on sale. According to Bloomberg, a source claims that the record label is “exploring a sale” and is expecting to sell for at least $400 million USD. Although nothing is confirmed as of writing, Quality Control Music CEO and co-founder Pierre “Pee” Thomas already threw his hat in the ring, tweeting, “I Wanna Buy @300 My Bankers On Deck. Let’s Have The Conversation.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy