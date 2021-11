Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard revealed that his social media accounts had been hacked recently, but thankfully there was minimal to no damage done while he lost control. On Wednesday before practice, Byard told the media that both his Twitter and Instagram accounts got hacked. Luckily, whoever hacked them didn’t start posting anything inappropriate or spamming his followers with messages, which sometimes happens in these situations.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO