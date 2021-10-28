CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Cold chills: Some say an otherworldly spirit still haunts the Lyric Theatre

By BROOKE BULLOCK BURLESON Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ntm9C_0cfA7Xnj00

TUPELO • The supernatural seem to come to life (or unlife) during the month of October; but for the Lyric Theatre in downtown Tupelo, the spooky season lasts year-round.

"This next year will be my 30th year at TCT. Almost from the first, I heard about Antoine the ghost,” said Tom Booth, the Lyric's manager.

Booth has no idea who first spoke the the name "Antoine” or how the legend of this otherworldly presence began, but he knows there's no recorded history identifying anyone named Antoine associated with the theater.

Whoever the Lyric spirit may be, it is known for its childish antics — hiding keys, singing short tunes, and generally just messing with folks inside the theater.

Although there is no evidence of an Antoine in the Lyric's history, there is some speculation about the ghost's origin story.

The origin of the Lyric spirit

One theory posits that the spirit which haunts the Lyric was a victim of the 1936 F5 tornado that killed hundreds of people in and around Tupelo. The Lyric was used as a makeshift hospital for the living and the dead, and bodies were stored in a small basement underneath the stage until they could be claimed.

Another story suggests the Lyric spirit could have been a caretaker at the theater. Built in 1912 as the Comus, the Lyric's past life involved live, vaudeville shows. At the time, a caretaker's job would have been to stoke the furnace and maintain the building. It's possible the caretaker even lived in their own private quarters beneath the theater stage.

After explaining these two possibilities, Booth paused to say that the mystery behind the Lyric spirit still gives him cold chills.

Close encounters

Booth has had several personal experiences with the Lyric spirit. The most recent encounter occurred on an afternoon when he and a box office manager heard a loud bang, almost like the slamming of an old, solid wood door. They both searched the building but found no culprit. To this day, Booth has no idea what could have caused the sound.

Booth admitted that most unexplained noises don't prompt him to even get up from his desk anymore. He's quick to attribute a creak or thump to the nature of the 110-year-old building. However, he has become accustomed to occasional ghostly encounters, comparing the Lyric spirit to Casper the Friendly Ghost.

Although the spirit is generally amicable, Booth did recall two instances where he felt like the spirit was disturbed by the living.

The most chilling of these events followed a murder mystery-themed program at the theater. It was a Saturday evening around 10 or 10:30 p.m., and Booth was the last to leave.

After his departure, Booth remembered that some flower arrangements were left and would likely be thrown away. He turned back around to retrieve them.

As soon as he stepped through the theater doors, he heard laughing and singing. Booth, believing it was someone with keys to the building, brushed it off as a prank.

He continued upstairs and eventually made it all the way through the theater, exiting through the back stage door. He looked for a nearby vehicle to verify that another person was in the building, but there was no car in sight.

He quickly locked the doors and left. Booth emphasized that there was no way he didn't hear the laughter and singing

Do you believe?

As Booth put it — he believes, but he also doesn’t, that a ghostly presence haunts the Lyric. As a Christian, Booth said he believes there are angels and demons, a Heaven and a Hell.

He doesn't know where Antoine, or whoever the spirit may be, fits into his beliefs.

After Booth recounted his run-ins with the spirit, he made his way through the theater, traveling across the front lobby and up the staircase to the balcony to the costume and prop room, filled with the remnants of productions past.

Booth said that although many people have felt the presence of something strange in these two rooms, most of his own experiences took place in the newer part of the building, constructed only 30 years ago.

He trekked down to the stage, noting the original brick structure in the back, and opened a hidden door to the small basement. It’s here where legend says the bodies from the 1936 tornado were stored. It’s easy to imagine victims of the tornado stacked in the somber space.

Of course, any feeling of unease can be attributed to the lore that surrounds the Lyric and the expectation to witness something paranormal, but there's still that visceral wave of anticipation that arises, alluding to something unexplainable.

With more than a century of history, the Lyric has seen moments of happiness, pain, laughter, and tears in the many shows and movies that have premiered there. These cinematic memories have burned themselves into the walls to create a living entertainment scrapbook.

One thing is for certain — the tragedies that have occurred at the Lyric didn't just happen in stage productions.

Comments / 1

Related
lionsroarnews.com

A bone-chilling play: “The House on Haunted Hill” opening Oct. 29

Despite the main stage of the Columbia Theatre suffering from water damage from Hurricane Ida, the theatre will be opening its spooky fall play production, “The House on Haunted Hill” on Friday, Oct. 29 in their new Studio Theatre space. The Columbia has made efforts to convert its Conference Center...
THEATER & DANCE
southsoundmag.com

3 in A&E: Haunted Theatre, 'Dune,' and Night Market

Have ghoulish fun and celebrate Halloween with Tacoma City Ballet. Arrive in costume for the Haunted Theatre: Backstage Tour & Eerie Dances Oct. 22-24 and 29-31. Tacoma City Ballet will award their favorite Halloween costume prize to a member in the audience. Buy tickets online. Reading Prep for Dune. Cole...
TACOMA, WA
Focus Daily News

Lyric Stage Opens “The Best of Broadway” at Majestic Theatre Oct. 29

Lyric Stage opens “The Best of Broadway: A Pops Concert” at the historic Majestic Theatre Oct. 29. Producers Catherine Carpenter-Cox and Christopher J. Deaton welcome audiences and artists back to Lyric Stage’s 2021/2022 season: Back With the Best. The company celebrates its reopening and the 100-year anniversary of its home, the Majestic Theatre, by kicking off their 28th season with a Pops Concert featuring 100 years of Broadway’s most beloved music.
THEATER & DANCE
WFMZ-TV Online

Things to do: Magical haunted illusions at State Theatre

With Halloween around the corner, what could be more fun and spooky than a family-friendly evening of mind-blowing magic and comedy?. Master illusionist David Caserta, who was featured on NBC's "America's Got Talent," will stage his "Haunted Illusions Returns" at the State Theatre in Easton at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Entertainment
City
Tupelo, MS
Tupelo, MS
Entertainment
Yes Weekly

Live Theatre summons the Halloween spirit

The lack of Halloween spirit among live theatres has sparked Alamance Repertory Theatre Company to bring back a taste of horror to the stage. “Besides the traditionally done Rocky Horror Picture Show, no other live theatres in Winston are putting on shows for the Halloween season, so I knew we had to do it,” said Chris Cohen, the new Artistic Director for ARTC Theatre in Winston-Salem. “As a horror fan, it was a hard decision to find the right play, so we began brainstorming and throwing out other horror productions. I brought up Evil Dead to my teammates, and most of them didn’t even know it was turned into a musical, so I knew right then and there this was going to be our show.”
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
fox44news.com

Beltonian Theatre offering historic scares with Haunted House

BELTON, Texas – The Beltonian Theatre has been a staple in the Central Texas area for decades, acting as a music venue and cinema – but this Halloween, you can experience it in a whole new light. The theatre is being transformed into a haunted house, and employees claim there...
THEATER & DANCE
KIVI-TV

Ida-Haunts: The ghost of the Schubert Theatre

GOODING, Idaho — Earlier this year, Stephanie Garibay visited the historic Schubert Theatre in Gooding, Idaho. The building was built in 1920 by Frank Robert Gooding and named after his daughter. The old theater is located on the corner of 4th and Main and has been closed for renovations. Community...
GOODING, ID
culturemap.com

Richardson Theatre Centre presents Blithe Spirit

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Filled with the sparkling wit and the undeniable charm of Noël Coward, Blithe Spirit is a clever comedy gem from well beyond the grave. As inspiration for his new novel, Charles Condomine invites the wonderfully eccentric medium Madame Arcati to perform a séance in his house. When things go terribly awry, Charles suddenly finds himself caught in an improbable love triangle between his naive living wife and his decidedly "spirited" former wife.
RICHARDSON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Booth
Person
Chills
KAAL-TV

The Rochester Civic Theatre turns haunted

(ABC 6 NEWS) - Halloween is Sunday and the Rochester Civic Theatre has turned into a Haunted Theatre. The theatre has never done something like this before. Friday through Sunday, you can visit the Civic Theatre to not only be entertained but also frightened, it's more of a theatrical performance, unlike a normal haunted house.
ROCHESTER, MN
Yakima Herald Republic

It Happened Here: Stagehand's ghost haunts Capitol Theatre

“There are more things in heaven and earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy.”. Ghosts are as much a part of theater as greasepaint and curtain calls. With their cavernous, darkened interiors, theaters easily lend themselves to stories of spirits causing strange noises or other unexplained occurrences within their walls. Especially older theaters, where the noise of a settling building can also conjure up thoughts of the supernatural.
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tct#Comus
theartsdesk.com

Get Up, Stand Up!, Lyric Theatre review - knockout performance, undercooked book

The difference, of course, is that Tina Turner is soon to be 82, whereas Marley died 40 years ago, at the preposterously premature age of 36. All the more reason to be reminded of both the music, and the message, of the Jamaican legend whose work comes with an inbuilt call and response, as was movingly evident on press night even without the visual reminders of Grenfell, Black Lives Matter, and other contemporary reference points to amplify the ongoing relevance of an artist here heard exhorting playgoers from the stage not to "give up the fight". Marley's "Redemption Song" late in act two stirs the house on the show's path from celebration to societal cri de coeur. And by the time the title song is delivered as an encore, the audience as one might expect is already standing up.
THEATER & DANCE
Troy Messenger

Haunted Hayride provides chills, thrills and screams

The Halloween Haunted Hay Ride at the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge on Thursday night was just about as good as a haunted hay ride could be. Twenty-six volunteers pooled their creative abilities and artistic talents to plan a haunted hayride that would be heart-stopping scary and laugh-out-loud funny at the same time.
BRUNDIDGE, AL
fscsouthern.com

Theatre department produces ‘Blithe Spirit’

This past month the theatre department put on their first in-person live show, Blithe Spirit, since pre-covid. “Blithe Spirit” is a comic show that follows a novelist, Charles Condomine and his second wife Ruth. Mr. Condomine invites Madam to conduct a seance to help gather material for his next novel. After the seance he is haunted by his first wife, Elvira, and goes a little mad and everyone else believes he is just pulling a prank.
THEATER & DANCE
an17.com

Stage version of "The House on Haunted Hill" opens tonight at Columbia Theatre

A theatrical version of William Castle’s classic horror movie, The House on Haunted Hill opens this week at the historic Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts in downtown Hammond. Written by acclaimed playwright Tommy Jamerson, and adapted from Robb White’s original 1959 screenplay starring Vincent Price, The House on Haunted...
HAMMOND, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
pvtimes.com

Legendary country, pop singer dies at 96

It’s uncertain how many locals knew that a legendary and famed singer was a resident of Pahrump for over two decades. Sue Thompson, born Eva Sue McKee, an American pop and country music singer that started her rise to fame in the late 1940s, died on Sept. 23. She was 96.
PAHRUMP, NV
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
8K+
Followers
340
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy