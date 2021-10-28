CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

The Punch List

By BROOKE BULLOCK BURLESON Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U1O2X_0cfA6whz00

Live Music

North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra will debut its 50th anniversary concert this Saturday, Oct. 30 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Link Centre in Tupelo. The theme of this concert is "In Memoriam - In Celebration" to commemorate the return of the NMSO while also honoring the lives lost over the past two years. Tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for students and can be purchased ahead of time at nmsymphony.com/schedule.

Grammy-winner Bruce Hornsby will be performing at the Gertrude Castellow Ford Center for the Performing Arts in Oxford on Saturday, Dec. 4. "Mandolin Rain" and "The Way It Is" are just a few hits for the 80s singer, formerly the lead of Bruce Hornsby and the Range.

Arts

Tupelo Community Theatre will be holding auditions for Ira Levin's "Deathtrap," a thriller-comedy play, on Monday, Nov. 15 and Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. in the Lyric Theatre rehearsal hall. For more audition information, email director Jennifer Cummings at jennifercummings8203@comcast.net or call the TCT office at 662-844-1935.

Comments / 0

Related
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
8K+
Followers
340
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy