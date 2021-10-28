The Punch List

Live Music

North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra will debut its 50th anniversary concert this Saturday, Oct. 30 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Link Centre in Tupelo. The theme of this concert is "In Memoriam - In Celebration" to commemorate the return of the NMSO while also honoring the lives lost over the past two years. Tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for students and can be purchased ahead of time at nmsymphony.com/schedule.

Grammy-winner Bruce Hornsby will be performing at the Gertrude Castellow Ford Center for the Performing Arts in Oxford on Saturday, Dec. 4. "Mandolin Rain" and "The Way It Is" are just a few hits for the 80s singer, formerly the lead of Bruce Hornsby and the Range.

Arts

Tupelo Community Theatre will be holding auditions for Ira Levin's "Deathtrap," a thriller-comedy play, on Monday, Nov. 15 and Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. in the Lyric Theatre rehearsal hall. For more audition information, email director Jennifer Cummings at jennifercummings8203@comcast.net or call the TCT office at 662-844-1935.