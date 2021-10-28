Limited broadband access jeopardizes mental health

Publicity has been given to the planned creation of a ‘metaverse’ by Facebook. A ‘metaverse’ is a term given to the evolution of the internet into a virtual world in which people interact through digital selves or avatars. Some attribute the idea to Neal Stephenson’s 1992 novel, Snow Crash, but the concept of an immersive digital technology that corrupts is a central theme in Stephen King’s 1975 book, Lawnmower Man. Even 100 years ago, in Fritz Lang’s Metropolis, electricity is used to create an evil alter-ego to the heroine. According to Facebook: “In the coming years ... people will transition from seeing us primarily as a social media company to seeing us as a metaverse company … In many ways the metaverse is the ultimate expression of social technology.”1 The motivation behind this development is somewhat unclear, and the public justifications given by the company to date are scientifically incoherent or improbable. However, there is research evidence that helps us understand the likely outcomes of a metaverse for mental health.

