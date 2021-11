Just ask any one of your employees: the last thing any business wants is another unnecessary, unproductive meeting. Bad meetings waste employees' (and the company's) time and leave teams with tension rather than solutions. When making the switch to remote work, many businesses simply replicated the in-office experience for meetings, bringing with them a slew of familiar challenges. Worse yet, some companies adding extra meetings, naively assuming that more meetings meant better communication. The result? Many managers now mistakenly believe that remote meetings are less successful than in-person. In reality, remote meetings offer distinct advantages that can help you transform bad meetings into good ones.

SOFTWARE ・ 7 DAYS AGO