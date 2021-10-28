Self-care with chocolate

Patti LaBelle is no longer interested in keeping stressful things around her. Her ultimate goal? “To be stressed less,” said LaBelle as she sat in Saks Fifth Avenue on a recent day, wearing long hunter-green acrylic nails, hair curled and makeup flawless: seamlessly blended eyeshadow, wispy eyelashes, a peachy nude lipstick, and light blush. At 77, LaBelle, who likes to be referred to as Ms. Patti, performed for the Saks Foundation to bring awareness to mental health, a topic that she cares about deeply.
Comments / 0