Self-care with chocolate

Fall is the perfect time of year to revamp your self-care routine. The shorter days and cooler weather can leave many of us feeling gloomy and unmotivated. Sometimes it’s the little things that help us brighten up a dreary day, as a new body wash or eyeshadow. But, sometimes, you need a little more than a quick serotonin boost. There are solutions for that too. So treat your body and mind right as we head into the end of the year with these great self-care options.

SKIN CARE ・ 13 DAYS AGO