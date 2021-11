We're now six weeks into the 2021 NFL season, and all predictions from before the season have been thrown out the window. The Chiefs are still in last place in the AFC West with a 3-3 record; the Cardinals stand as the league's lone undefeated team; and the Cowboys finally look like legitimate contenders. Bettors will need to rely on the latest trends to sort through the latest odds, lines, and spreads for NFL Week 7 in order to make accurate predictions about each game.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO