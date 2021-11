Steve Hammond’s journey to becoming a competitive swimmer is vastly different from the status quo. Growing up in Ohio, he found a love for it while swimming in Lake Erie. He would join his brothers in the lake often, but never thought of it as something he would be able to do in a competitive setting. His lust for the sport continued as he grew older and made his way through high school and college.

