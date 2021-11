The best record in the National Hockey League. The best power play in the National Hockey League. The best player in the National Hockey League. How on Earth could it get better for the Edmonton Oilers? How about the best weekend on tap on the National Hockey League, as the Oilers will play a round of golf in Las Vegas on Saturday and take in the Raiders-Philadelphia Eagles NFL game Sunday before flying back to Edmonton.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO