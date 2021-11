ELON, N.C. – Elon University women's tennis continued its fall season this weekend, Oct. 21-24, at ITA Carolina Regionals in Winston-Salem, N.C. - Julie Ball continued her strong fall by winning four consecutive matches in the consolation bracket of the qualifying round. She opened with a over UNCW's Sasha Belaya before quickly defeating WCU's Ana Uljanov 6-4, 6-1 in straight sets. In the quarterfinals round, Ball took down SCSU's Lasya Patnaik 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the semifinals where she outlasted CSU's Laura Marti 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 in a three set battle to move on to the finals.

ELON, NC ・ 11 DAYS AGO