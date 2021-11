Gravastar Sirius Pro is available for purchase on the GravaStar website and Indiegogo. Nearly every aspect of Gravastar Sirius Pro, from the packaging to the design of the case and earbuds is great and in line with the whole futuristic vibe, Gravastar is going for with its products. The charging case itself must be one of the most unique designs out there and it honestly looks stunning. Besides the overall, futuristic vibe, you have all these awesome little details across the case that show much care was given to its construction. This thing is made almost entirely out of zinc alloy and feels like it could get run over by a car and still keep going. It’s so tough in fact that you can literally use the case as a bottle opener without any fear you’ll damage it in any way. It even has a small LED strip with six possible colors in case you felt that Sirius Pro wasn’t already eye-catching enough.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO