CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Edwards Woman Injured in Cass County Rollover

By Randy Kirby
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An Edwards woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday in Cass County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that...

ksisradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Couple Injured at 65 & Grand

A Sedalia couple was injured in a two-car collision that occurred Tuesday in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2018 Chevy Silverado, driven by 46-year-old Thomas B. Grable of Sedalia, attempted to cross US 65 at North Grand (Georgetown Road) at 12:45 p.m., and struck a 2020 Kia Soul, driven by 86-year-old Kenneth E. Albers of Sedalia.
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Crash Investigation Leads to Arrest of Harrisonville Man

Tuesday evening, Sedalia Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident that occurred at the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and Thompson Boulevard. One of the drivers involved was identified and found to have an active warrant for his arrest. Joseph W. Wardlow, 18, of Harrisonville, was arrested for his...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Warsaw Girl Injured in Benton County Crash

A seven-year-old Warsaw girl was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday afternoon in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2017 Toyota Tacoma, driven by 56-year-old Daren Baker of Warsaw, was on Route BB, west of Hare Drive around 3:15 p.m., when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the roadway, struck a road sign and a tree.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
Cass County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Cass County, MO
City
Edwards, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Cass County, MO
Accidents
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For November 4, 2021

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Wednesday evening, Officers responded to the 1400 block of South Park Avenue for a report of a domestic disturbance. Investigation showed that a father and son got into an argument and the son began an altercation with the father. No primary aggressor could be determined, and a 12 hour report was completed.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Man Causes Disturbance at Fitter’s

On Tuesday evening, Sedalia Police responded to the Fitter's restaurant, 500 South Ohio Street, in reference to a trespassing complaint. The complainant stated that a highly intoxicated male subject was refusing to leave the business. The male subject was identified and was still refusing to leave the business. Makaa Ruben,...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Notes Driver Exam Station Dates Closed

The Missouri State Highway Patrol would like to remind the public that driver examination stations throughout the state will be closed on the following dates:. Thursday, November 11, 2021, in observance of Veterans Day. Normal operations will resume on Friday, November 12, 2021. Thursday, November 25, 2021, and Friday, November...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Accident#Cass County Deputies
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Man Charged With Felony DWI After Crash

Sedalia Police responded to the area of East Broadway Boulevard and Montgomery Avenue in reference to an intoxicated individual attempting to leave after a motor vehicle collision. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated by drugs and in possession of marijuana. Damage to the car indicates a...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Coke Arrested on Felony Drug Charge

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, at approximately 3:30 a.m., the Pettis County K9 Unit was conducting surveillance on residence in the area of H Highway and Mockbee Street and Fowler Street (Hughesville) in reference to illegal drug activity reported to the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office. A short time later Pettis County...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Eldon Woman Injured in Rear-end Collision

An Eldon woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2004 Pontiac Grand Am, driven by 23-year-old Chynna B. Fidone of Eldon, was traveling on Route Y at Hackler Road behind a westbound 2010 GMC Sierra, driven by 21-year-old Zachary A. Thomas of Eldon, when the Sierra stopped in the roadway to make a left turn and was struck by the Pontiac shortly after 11 a.m.
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Urges Safety This Weekend

This Halloween weekend, if you hit the road, the Missouri State Highway Patrol wants you to be safe. Sounds like a plan, but sometimes we forget. Now I have already made a few trips into Warrensburg, Columbia, and Jefferson City and sometimes you tend to relax and not pay as close attention. Well I have seen a fair amount of deer carcasses and other roadkill that I would not like to see. I have hit a deer before, and my car repairs were through the roof. So be aware.
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Woman Arrested for Harassment, Tampering

Officers responded to the 300 block of East Saline Street Sunday morning in reference to a physical disturbance. The victim stated that a female subject tried to enter her vehicle and began hitting it. The victim drove off, and the suspect suffered minor injuries but began harassing the victim. The...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia, MO
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy