Edwards Woman Injured in Cass County Rollover

This Halloween weekend, if you hit the road, the Missouri State Highway Patrol wants you to be safe. Sounds like a plan, but sometimes we forget. Now I have already made a few trips into Warrensburg, Columbia, and Jefferson City and sometimes you tend to relax and not pay as close attention. Well I have seen a fair amount of deer carcasses and other roadkill that I would not like to see. I have hit a deer before, and my car repairs were through the roof. So be aware.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO