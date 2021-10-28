Edwards Woman Injured in Cass County Rollover
An Edwards woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday in Cass County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that...ksisradio.com
An Edwards woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday in Cass County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that...ksisradio.com
KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0