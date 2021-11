Some might say Christina Rosso-Schneider has a little magic in her hat. She herself even suspects this to be true: “I still sometimes am in disbelief that this is my life. In many ways, I am living the dream.” This dream is something that she defined and has been working toward since she was four years old, when she started writing poems and short stories. And since then, she really hasn’t stopped.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO