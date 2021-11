Here we are, at the conclusion of the high school football regular season. Some teams have already finished their slate of games, while most still have one more contest. Many playoff spots have been decided, with teams such as St. Thomas Aquinas, American Heritage, Deerfield Beach, Western and Miramar clinching district championships. But this final week of games remains important, as losses ...

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO